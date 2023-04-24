'Everyone Is Shocked' by Don Lemon's Sudden CNN Firing, Insiders Say (Exclusive)

In the wake of Don Lemon's sudden termination from CNN, sources tell PEOPLE others at the network are reeling and that no one knew the longtime television personality would soon be fired.

"Everyone is shocked," one source tells PEOPLE. "No one knew this was coming. No one. Everyone is floored at the way this was handled and how he was treated."

The source adds that Lemon himself feels "blindsided," and has felt in recent weeks like a new chapter began after he publicly apologized for comments he made about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley being "past her prime."

A former CNN producer tells PEOPLE: "I love Don, and I'm very sorry to see how badly this went down. It's demoralizing to hear about it through his agent."

Lemon alluded to his own surprise at the decision in a tweet published Monday morning—though CNN has refuted his account.

"I was informed this morning by my agent I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned," he wrote.

Lemon continued: "After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play."

In a tweet, CNN's PR team disputed that the firing came as a surprise. "Don Lemon's statement about this morning's events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter."

Lemon made headline with remarks during a Feb. 16 episode of CNN This Morning, while discussing politicians' ages in a segment with co-hosts Poppy Harlow, 40, and Kaitlan Collins, 30.

"This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable," Lemon said, alluding to comments Haley, 51, has made suggesting that politicians over the age of 75 should be forced to take mental competency tests. "I think it's the wrong road to go down."

Lemon continued, "She says ... politicians are not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn't in her prime. Sorry. A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s."

Asked by Harlow to clarify what he was trying to say, Lemon responded, "That's not according to me. ... If you Google 'When is a woman in her prime,' it'll say 20s, 30s and 40s. I don't necessarily — I'm not saying I agree with that."

Viewers were quick to call Lemon's remarks sexist and ageist, with many also highlighting that he is five years older than Haley.

Hours later, Lemon apologized on social media for his comments. "The reference I made to a woman's 'prime' this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it," he tweeted. "A woman's age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day."

Lemon did not appear on air during the next three broadcasts, but returned in February, at which time CNN staffers were notified by network chairman Chris Licht that Lemon had agreed to undergo training after a "frank and meaningful conversation" and would soon be returning as co-host.

"He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn," the memo obtained by PEOPLE read. "We take this situation very seriously. It is important to me that CNN balances accountability with a fostering a culture in which people can own, learn and grow from their mistakes."