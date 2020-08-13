The Many People Donald Trump Has Called 'Nasty' (and It's Not Just Women)
The president has a habit of using this particular word to insult his many of-the-moment adversaries
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen
After Frederiksen said in 2019 that it would be "absurd" to entertain the idea of Denmark selling Greenland to the United States, Trump postponed his two-day state visit to Denmark last summer and shot back with his own response to Frederiksen's comment.
“I looked forward to going, but I thought that the prime minister’s statement that it was absurd — that it was an absurd idea — was nasty,” he told reporters on Aug. 21, 2019, on the White House South Lawn. “I thought it was an inappropriate statement. All she had to do is say, ‘No, we wouldn’t be interested.’”
The president continued, “I think it’s a good idea because Denmark is losing $700 million a year with it. It doesn’t do them any good. But all they had to do was say, ‘No, we’d rather not do that, we’d rather not talk about that.’ Don’t say, ‘What an absurd idea that is,’ because she’s not talking to me. She’s talking to the United States of America."
Meghan Markle
Ahead of his first-ever state visit to the U.K. last June, Trump denied calling the Duchess of Sussex "nasty" — despite there being evidence that he did — in a kind of hair-splitting defense that he had been referring to her behavior, not her character.
"I never called Meghan Markle 'nasty.' Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it!," Trump tweeted on June 2, 2019, one day after an audio clip of him calling Markle "nasty" hit the Internet, via The Sun.
During the interview, it was brought to Trump's attention that the then-Suits actress called him “misogynistic” and “divisive” and said she would move to Canada if he won the election.
Sharing that he hoped the then-new mom was doing “okay,” Trump added that he had not been aware Markle had spoken out against him.
“I didn’t know that,” he said. “No, I didn’t know that she was nasty.”
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi
The president called the Speaker of the House a "nasty, vindictive, horrible person" in response to Pelosi saying she wanted to see him "in prison," according to a June 2019 Politico report.
At the time, Pelosi had been in conflict with House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler over impeachment proceedings when she commented, "I don’t want to see him impeached, I want to see him in prison."
Trump fired back: “I think she's a disgrace. I don't think she's a talented person. I've tried to be nice to her because I would have liked to have gotten some deals done. She's incapable of doing deals. She's a nasty, vindictive, horrible person.”
Sen. Kamala Harris
Trump accused Harris, who was recently chosen by Joe Biden as his vice presidential pick, of being "probably very nasty" during Attorney General William Barr's testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee, regarding Barr's handling of Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
Harris was asked what her response was during a May 2019 appearance on CNN, to which she said, "My primary interest is to pursue justice. You can call that whatever name you want, but I think that's what the American people want in a leader.”
Omarosa Manigault Newman
Trump's former aide, who grew in popularity on the president's reality show The Apprentice, wrote a tell-all book detailing her experience working at the White House. Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House, published in 2018, contains several shocking claims, including one that Trump was recorded using the n-word and another that he reportedly uses a tanning bed in the White House every morning.
Trump went on Twitter to respond in several tweets.
First: "Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart. I would rarely see her but heard...."
Second: "...really bad things. Nasty to people & would constantly miss meetings & work. When Gen. Kelly came on board he told me she was a loser & nothing but problems. I told him to try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me - until she got fired!"
Third: "While I know it’s “not presidential” to take on a lowlife like Omarosa, and while I would rather not be doing so, this is a modern day form of communication and I know the Fake News Media will be working overtime to make even Wacky Omarosa look legitimate as possible. Sorry!"
CNN White House Correspondent & Political Analyst, April Ryan
Trump called veteran journalist Ryan a "loser" and "nasty" after her attempt to ask him about voter suppression at a news conference, according to a November 2018 report from the Baltimore Sun.
“I mean, you talk about somebody that’s a loser. She doesn’t know what the hell she’s doing,” Trump said of Ryan. “She gets publicity, and then she gets a pay raise. ... She’s very nasty, and she shouldn’t be. You’ve gotta treat the White House and the office of the presidency with respect.”
San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz
The president wrote several tweets directed at the Puerto Rican leader after she criticized his administration's response to Hurricane Maria.
"We are dying here and I cannot fathom the thought that the greatest nation in the world cannot figure out the logistics for a small island of a 100 miles by 35 miles long," Cruz said during a September 2017 press conference she held to request more aid to help the devastation that struck the island. "So I am asking the president of the United States, to make sure somebody is in charge, that is up to the task of saving lives."
Trump responded to her statements by posting a string of tweets.
First: "The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump."
Second: "...Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They...."
Third: "...want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job."
Hillary Clinton
During the 2016 presidential debate, Trump interrupted then-Democratic nominee Clinton's response to cut debt and entitlements to say that she's "such a nasty woman," as reported in this clip from The Hollywood Reporter.
The moment went viral, and internet users eventually turned it into an empowering hashtag.
Sen. Ted Cruz
Trump ripped into Cruz — who also ran for the Republican presidential nomination — during a February 2016 rally, saying, "This guy Ted Cruz is the single biggest liar I have ever dealt with in my life. I mean it ... He will lie about anything. I've met much tougher people than Ted Cruz," according to Business Insider.
"He's like a baby," Trump continued. "He's like a little baby. Soft, weak, little baby by comparison. But for lying, he's the best I've ever seen ... A guy like Ted Cruz, he has no clue. He never employed anybody. He's a nasty, nasty guy."
Sen. Lindsey Graham
Trump gave Graham, who has become one of his staunchest allies, a similar Twitter tirade during the 2016 presidential race.
He wrote, "Lindsey Graham is all over T.V., much like failed 47% candidate Mitt Romney. These nasty, angry, jealous failures have ZERO credibility!"
Sen. Elizabeth Warren
After calling Trump a "thin-skinned, racist bully" during her June 2016 speech at the American Constitution Society convention and endorsing Hillary Clinton for president, Warren got a tweet directed at her from Trump that said, "Pocahontas is at it again! Goofy Elizabeth Warren, one of the least productive U.S. Senators, has a nasty mouth. Hope she is V.P. choice."