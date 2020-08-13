The Many People Donald Trump Has Called 'Nasty' (and It's Not Just Women)

After Frederiksen said in 2019 that it would be "absurd" to entertain the idea of Denmark selling Greenland to the United States, Trump postponed his two-day state visit to Denmark last summer and shot back with his own response to Frederiksen's comment.

“I looked forward to going, but I thought that the prime minister’s statement that it was absurd — that it was an absurd idea — was nasty,” he told reporters on Aug. 21, 2019, on the White House South Lawn. “I thought it was an inappropriate statement. All she had to do is say, ‘No, we wouldn’t be interested.’”

The president continued, “I think it’s a good idea because Denmark is losing $700 million a year with it. It doesn’t do them any good. But all they had to do was say, ‘No, we’d rather not do that, we’d rather not talk about that.’ Don’t say, ‘What an absurd idea that is,’ because she’s not talking to me. She’s talking to the United States of America."