Kamala, Warren & More: The Notable Names Joe Biden Has Considered to Be His Running Mate

Sen. Kamala Harris dropped out of the 2020 presidential race in December — but soon enough she became a leading contender to join Biden’s ticket.

The California lawmaker told MSNBC in April she’d “be honored” to fill the role. Harris, a 55-year-old former prosecutor, is known for being a tough debater and has become a prominent figure in the Senate, pushing lawmakers to address racial inequalities following George Floyd’s death and resulting protests.

"She knows the system from inside, and she knows we have to have this whole cultural shift in policing in this country," California Rep. Barbara Lee told NPR. "She's very well-qualified, because of her background, to understand how we have to dismantle many of those systems."