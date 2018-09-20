Eva Longoria and More Female Stars Support Brett Kavanaugh's Accuser in Video: 'We Believe You'

#DearProfessorFord: We believe you because we’ve been you. A fair and full investigation is not only crucial. It’s OUR right. pic.twitter.com/FMP88fJTYJ — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) September 19, 2018

Stars are speaking out in support of Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accused President Donald Trump‘s Supreme Court nominee of sexual misconduct.

Ford, a 51-year-old research psychologist and professor at Palo Alto University, has alleged that Brett Kavanaugh pinned her down on a bed, groped her and tried to remove her clothes at a high school party in the early 1980s. Kavanaugh has denied the allegation.

In a new video released this week, women including Julianne Moore, Eva Longoria, America Ferrera, Marisa Tomei, Gabrielle Union and Amber Tamblyn deliver a message to Ford. March for Our Lives activist Delaney Tarr also appears in the video, along with several other women.

The video begins, “Dear Professor Ford, We know how difficult it is to stand up to powerful people. We want to thank you for publicly sharing your story of sexual violence.”

Eva Longoria in the video supporting Ford Amy Schumer Twitter

The women continue in the spliced-together footage, “As members of the Senate determine whether Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh should serve as a Supreme Court justice, this context is critical. The behavior you described was wrong and runs directly counter to upholding the law and promoting justice. He should not be confirmed.”

RELATED: Watch Brett Kavanaugh Joke in 2015: ‘What Happens at Georgetown Prep Stays at Georgetown Prep’

“We can also imagine how shocking and overwhelming it must have been to have your truth shared on a national stage without your permission,” the women add. “You should be the decision maker about how your story is shared if ever. We applaud your courage in coming forward for the public good. And we will be with you as you face the inevitable backlash.”

The video concludes, “You are strong, and you are not alone. You are a survivor. And millions of us have your back. You and your testimony are credible. We believe you. Signed, your sisters.”

Amy Schumer was one of many to tweet out the clip, writing, “We believe you because we’ve been you. A fair and full investigation is not only crucial. It’s OUR right.”

RELATED VIDEO: Parkland Shooting Victim’s Father Gives His Take on Brett Kavanaugh Handshake Snub

The video participants aren’t the only stars to speak out about Ford and Kavanaugh.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who attended the same high school as Ford, previously expressed her support for the professor. She added her name to a letter of support signed by more than 200 graduates of the school, the Huffington Post reported.

I was class of ‘79 & signed this letter. https://t.co/5ssttu9uzT — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 17, 2018

John Legend appeared in an ad produced by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc. denouncing Kavanaugh, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Who becomes the next Supreme Court Justice is the decision of a lifetime — your lifetime,” Legend reportedly said in the video. “Brett Kavanaugh’s troubling views on the issues that matter most and his rushed confirmation process make him unfit for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court.”

Ford wrote a letter about the alleged incident to Sen. Dianne Feinstein in July. She alleged to the The Washington Post that Kavanaugh covered her mouth when she started to scream. “I thought he might inadvertently kill me,” Ford claimed. “He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing.”

Brett Kavanaugh Chip Somodevilla/Getty

According to CNBC, Kavanaugh said in a statement on Monday, “This is a completely false allegation. I have never done anything like what the accuser describes — to her or to anyone.”

Ford’s lawyers said that she wants the FBI to investigate her allegation before she testifies in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, according to CNN. Kavanaugh has agreed to testify, according to Reuters.

Ford claimed that she managed to escape when Kavanaugh’s friend, Mark Judge, whom she said was in the room at the time, jumped on them. Judge told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday that he has “no memory of the alleged incident” and does not want to testify.

“Brett Kavanaugh and I were friends in high school but I do not recall the party described in Dr. Ford’s letter. More to the point, I never saw Brett act in the manner Dr. Ford describes,” Judge said in a statement to the committee.