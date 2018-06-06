Robert F. Kennedy's Widow, Ethel, Lays a Rose on His Grave on 50th Anniversary of His Assassination

On the 50th anniversary of his death, both loved ones and those influenced by Robert F. Kennedy are remembering his life and legacy.

Only 42 years old when he was assassinated while running for president, the New York senator was shot after his victory speech to elated supporters in L.A.’s Ambassador Hotel after winning the California primary. Sirhan Sirhan, a 24-year-old Palestinian, ambushed Bobby as he made his way though the kitchen service area, shooting him in the head.

His family and friends — including President Bill Clinton, daughter Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, and his grandson, U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III — remembered him Wednesday during a memorial service at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, where he is buried near his brother John F. Kennedy.

During the service his 90-year-old widow, Ethel, left a rose at his grave.

Ethel Kennedy leaves a rose on her husband Robert F. Kennedy's burial marker. #RFK50 pic.twitter.com/Z3hyLrWAmE — Max Burns (@themaxburns) June 6, 2018

Daughter Kerry Kennedy also shared a moving tribute to her father on Twitter, sharing a photo of herself kneeling at his grave and writing “I miss my father every day, but I am strengthened to know the causes he believed in are still championed by brave activists today. His legacy and work are timeless.”

I miss my father every day, but I am strengthened to know the causes he believed in are still championed by brave activists today. His legacy and work are timeless. #RFK50 pic.twitter.com/aBh4QemtQX — Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) June 6, 2018

Celebrities including Alec Baldwin, Mia Farrow and Tom Colicchio also shared their condolences and memories on Twitter.

Thoughts with Ethel Kennedy and the children and family of Robert F Kennedy. From the back of a truck, RFK gave what was arguably his most extraordinary and difficult speech, informing a waiting crowd, that Martin Luther King had been murdered https://t.co/AGOTxaDPdp — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 6, 2018

As a five year old my mother took me to watch RFK’s funeral train in Elizabeth NJ https://t.co/XVaCi9mgtH — Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) June 6, 2018

Maria Shriver also shared a poignant Instagram about her uncle, not that his legacy continues to feel relevant even 50 years later.

“Today many are marking the anniversary of my uncle’s death. I want to focus on his life and not his death: If you can read one of his speeches, check out some of his quotes. The world he envisioned is still waiting to be realized.”