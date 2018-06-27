Ethel Kennedy, 90, Joins Alec Baldwin and More Stars in Hunger Strike Against Trump Immigration Policy

Ethel Kennedy, the 90-year-old widow of Robert F. Kennedy, has joined Alec Baldwin, Evan Rachel Wood, Sen.Elizabeth Warren and more big names in a hunger strike protesting President Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy.

The human rights advocate, along with nearly 50 members of her famous family, will participate in the “Break Bread Not Families” hunger strike, which was organized by activist groups including the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights nonprofit.

The Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy has resulted in more than 2,300 children being separated from their parents at the border since April. Last week, after intense public pressure, the president signed an executive order reversing his own administration’s policy.

Ethel Kennedy J. Scott Applewhite/AP/Shutterstock

But Kennedy said in a statement that Trump’s order was “not a time to declare victory and go home.”

“Generations of Americans did not toil and sacrifice to build a country where children and their parents are placed in cages to advance a cynical political agenda,” the statement said, according to the Boston Globe.

The fast, which started Saturday, will last for 24 days, in honor of the estimated 2,400 children who have been separated from their parents due to Trump’s policy. Each participant is asked to fast for 24 hours and make a donation in place of the meals they would have eaten.

Other famous participants include LeVar Burton, Martin Sheen, Alfre Woodard, Gina Belafonte, and Keegan-Michael Key, according to W magazine.

Kennedy has not yet begun her fast, but her daughter Kerry, head of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, tells the Globe that her mother is “very joyful about it.”