Kennedy Matriarch Ethel, 91, Leads Family in Annual Fourth of July Parade in Golf Cart

Ethel Kennedy got into the Independence Day spirit on Thursday, taking in the annual Fourth of July parade in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts from a festive golf cart.

The 91-year-old widow of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy was photographed in the driver’s seat of the cart alongside members of her famous family, including daughter Kerry, 59, who sat on the back.

Ethel was clad in a patriotic get-up, wearing a navy jacket with red sleeves and a white shirt, and her cart was decked out in America-themed tinsel, as well as a rainbow Pride flag.

She also posed for a smiling snap with Kerry, who was previously married to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and eldest child Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, 68, who wore a red, white and blue-striped dress.

Plenty of other prominent Kennedy family members were in town near the family’s famed compound on Cape Cod to celebrate the holiday, including Ethel’s son Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

RFK Jr., 65, shared a slideshow of photos of a family barbecue on Thursday, with attendees including sons Conor Kennedy, 24, and Robert Kennedy III, 34. He also shared a photo of him and wife Cheryl Hines attending the parade.

Ethel’s attendance this year at the annual parade comes one year after she and other members of her family attended the fete wearing green jackets with the words “I really do care” written in white paint on the back.

The outfits were a nod to First Lady Melania Trump, who had recently worn a controversial jacket that declared, “I Really Don’t Care, Do U” on her way to visit with migrant children separated from their parents in McAllen, Texas.

While President Donald Trump said she wore the jacket to protest the “fake news” media, her spokeswoman claimed there was no hidden meaning behind it.

In June 2018, Ethel joined stars like Alec Baldwin, Evan Rachel Wood, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and nearly 50 members of her family in committing to a 24-hour hunger strike to protest President Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy.