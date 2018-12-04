Eric Trump is throwing his support behind Kellyanne Conway in a controversial public statement about her husband.

On Monday, Eric tweeted that Kellyanne’s husband, George T. Conway III — who has repeatedly expressed disapproval of Donald Trump — is showing “disrespect” to the senior adviser to the president by doing so.

“Of all the ugliness in politics, the utter disrespect George Conway shows toward his wife, her career, place of work, and everything she has fought SO hard to achieve, might top them all,” Eric tweeted.

“@KellyannePolls is great person and frankly his actions are horrible,” he added. Eric retweeted his own tweet.

Neither George Conway, nor spokespeople for Eric Trump and the White House responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

George, who shares four kids with Kellyanne, has been vocal on Twitter about his disdain for Trump. In November, The Washington Post reported that George had helped start a group for conservative lawyers who oppose Trump called Checks and Balances.

On Tuesday, George retweeted posts that made fun of Eric’s criticism.

One tweet that George retweeted parodied Eric’s language: “Of all the ugliness in politics, the utter disrespect the Trumps show toward the rule of law, the presidency and its place of work, and everything this nation has fought SO hard to achieve might top them all. Donald Trump is terrible person and frankly his actions are horrible.”

In recent days, George has retweeted a USA Today opinion piece that asks whether Trump broke the law, a tweet that accuses Trump of obstructing justice, a tweet mocking Trump’s “Scott Free” Twitter typo and several other critical tweets.

Kellyanne and George Conway Matt Rourke/AP/REX/Shutterstock

On Monday, George responded to a Trump tweet about special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation by writing, “File under “18 U.S.C. §§ 1503, 1512.” He was alluding to the federal witness-tampering statute, according to The Washington Post.

In November, George commented on Kellyanne’s reaction to her husband’s public dissent on Yahoo News’ podcast Skullduggery. “I don’t think she likes it. But I’ve told her, I don’t like the administration, so it’s even,” he said.

And in April, when Dana Bash pressed Kellyanne about George’s comments on CNN, Kellyanne said that a “double standard” existed.

“We’re now going to talk about other people’s spouses and significant others just because they either work at the White House or CNN? Are we going to do that? You just went there,” she said.