Lawmaker Talks Dealing with Death Threats and Going Viral Calling Them Out: 'Not Just Going to Let You'

"I had just kind of reached a tipping point … [and] I thought, 'I'm not just going to let you threaten to kill me,' " the California Democrat said in a recent podcast appearance

California Rep. Eric Swalwell said this week he's going to "start fighting back a little bit publicly" when it comes to death threats he says he's received in recent months.

Speaking to Democratic National Committee chairman Jamie Harrison in Harrison's Welcome To The Party podcast last week, 41-year-old Swalwell said he had reached a "tipping point," noting that the threats against him often subsided once those making them were called out publicly.

"I started posting some of the most outrageous threats for two reasons: One, I had just kind of reached a tipping point ... [and] I thought, 'I'm not just going to let you threaten to kill me,' " Swalwell, a Democrat, said on the podcast.

In a viral Twitter thread published in December, Swalwell highlighted one of the threats against him, in which he said a user direct messaged him that he should be "shot."

After his attempts to ID the user on the social media platform were unsuccessful, Swalwell took matters into his own hands, he wrote — asking the user his name and eventually learning that the person had, in Swalwell's words, been "radicalized by Tucker Carlson."

In the exchange, per Swalwell, the person wrote, "Traitor hopefully you get hung one day," and "Traitor u should be shot."

After the lawmaker wrote the user back, the two began an exchange, and the person eventually conceded that they were glad the two had talked, writing, "I was totally wrong about u from so far talking to u. Am I reading the wrong articles or is the media targeting u as much as possible."

Speaking about that exchange on Harrison's podcast last week, Swalwell said that, once he publicizes the exchanges, "These guys back down. And also I have noticed fewer threats come in once people realize you may become famous for these threats that you make."

He added that leaders in both parties need to publicly denounce threats of violence.

"This just can't be a country where that's okay," he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, the lawmaker — who helped preside over the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump — argued that many of the people making the threats had been influenced by listening to Carlson as well as controversial Spotify host Joe Rogan.

Lawmakers and election officials from around the country have said they've been on the receiving end of often graphic death threats in the wake of the 2020 presidential election, which Trump has continued to falsely claim was stolen from him

Election officials on both sides of the political aisle described in emotional testimonies delivered before a Senate committee last year that, as legal challenges to the election ramped up, Trump supporters left them messages saying they were being watched and their families could be harmed if they didn't swing the election to benefit him.

Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election The attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 | Credit: Samuel Corum/Getty

According to a report released last June, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney received "a stream of death threats" since she joined a small group of Republican lawmakers in voting to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.