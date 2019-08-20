Eric and Wife Lara Trump Welcome Second Child, President Donald Trump's 10th Grandchild

Image zoom Eric and Lara Trump Clint Spaulding/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Eric Trump and wife Lara Trump have welcomed their second child.

“@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to welcome Carolina Dorothy Trump into the world,” Eric, 35, tweeted on Monday night. “We love you already!”

Carolina joins big brother Eric “Luke” Trump, 2 next month, and is President Donald Trump‘s 10th grandchild. (Eric’s brother Donald Trump Jr. has five kids with his ex-wife Vanessa, while sister Ivanka Trump has three with husband Jared Kushner.)

Ivanka, 37, tweeted her congratulations to her younger sibling on Tuesday, writing, “We love you Lara, Eric, (big brother) Luke and sweet Carolina!”

Lara, 36, announced she was pregnant in April, sharing a series of photos of the couple with their baby son and the family’s dogs. “Baby number two coming this August!! 👶🏼,” she captioned the sweet snaps. “All of the boys are excited to become big brothers!!”

Eric and Lara wed in 2014 at the Trumps’ Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida after six years of dating.

Eric runs the family’s Trump Organization with older brother Donald Trump Jr. while their father is in the White House. Lara, a former Inside Edition producer, has not shied away from the family’s political turn.

Now a senior adviser to her father-in-law’s re-election bid, Lara has regularly appeared at Trump rallies and spoken publicly about the Trump administration’s policies. Her comments have sometimes drawn criticism, echoing the divisive style of her father-in-law, as when she told federal government workers the shutdown in January was “so much bigger than any one person.”

“It is a little bit of pain, but it’s going to be for the future of our country, and their children and their grandchildren and generations after them will thank them for their sacrifice,” she said at the time.

Later, Lara blamed “fake news” headlines for any backlash.

“They’re completely misrepresenting my words and my support for furloughed workers. My heart goes out to all of the federal workers affected by the shutdown,” she wrote on Twitter.

In a recent interview with Hello! magazine, Lara talked about embarking on the president’s recent state visit to the U.K. alongside husband Eric earlier this summer.

“Knowing that one day I’ll tell this baby about the adventure overseas and all that happened while in my belly made everything all the more meaningful,” she said.