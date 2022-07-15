Eric and Ivanka Trump Pen Tributes to Mom Ivana After Her Death: 'Brilliant, Charming, Passionate'

Ivana Trump, former wife of Donald Trump, died Thursday at her New York City home at age 73

Eric and Ivanka Trump are mourning the loss of their mother, Ivana Trump, who died at her New York City home on Thursday. She was 73 years old.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump. Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend," Eric, 38, wrote in a statement on Instagram Thursday alongside a collection of photos of the Trump family throughout the years.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren," he concluded.

Ivanka, 40, also penned an emotional tribute to her mom, captioning a carousel of photos, "Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She modeled strength, tenacity and determination in her every action. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Concluded Ivanka: "I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always. ❤️."

Donald Trump, Ivana's second husband, announced his ex-wife's death in a post on his social media site Truth Social, calling her a "wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great inspirational life."

RELATED VIDEO: Ivana Trump, Businesswoman and Ex-Wife of Donald Trump, Dead at 73

"Her pride and joy were her three children," the post announcing her death read. "She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest in Peace, Ivana!"