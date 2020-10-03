Eric and Donald Trump Jr. Test Negative for Coronavirus 1 Day After Donald Trump and Melania Test Positive

Trump Jr. told Tucker Carlson on Fox News Friday that his dad is taking his positive diagnosis "seriously," and that he would still be working from the hospital.

Fox News' Bill Hemmer reported that Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle had been tested Friday and their results came back negative.

Trump Jr.'s younger brother Eric and his wife Lara have also tested negative, a spokesperson for the couple tells PEOPLE.

"Eric and Lara are praying for their father and father-in-law, respectively," the spokesperson said. "At this time, they both have negative COVID tests and will be taking all necessary precautions, under the advisement of medical professionals."

White House physician Sean Conley said in a statement Friday that Trump was "fatigued but in good spirits," and that Melania was "well with only a mild cough and headache."

"The remainder of the First Family are well and tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 today," Conley's statement said.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19," Trump announced on Twitter, hours after news broke on Thursday that his advisor Hope Hicks had contracted the virus. "We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

On Friday, Trump was admitted to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center out of an "abundance of caution."

Later on Friday night, Conley said in a statement he had recommended the president be moved to the hospital for "further monitoring."

"This evening I am happy to report that the president is doing very well," the doctor said.

"He is not requiring any supplementary oxygen, but in consultation with specialists, we have elected to initiate Remdesivir therapy [an antiviral medication]. He has completed his first does and is resting comfortably."

In a pre-taped message before heading to the hospital, he said: "I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support. I’m going to Walter Reed hospital. I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out."

"The First Lady is doing very well," he added, "so thank you very much. I appreciate it. I will never forget it."

"Thank you for the love you are sending our way," Melania tweeted separately on Friday. "I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery."

Later in the evening, Trump gave an update on how he was feeling.

"Going welI, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!" he tweeted.