The mayor-elect said he's "deeply humbled" to be sworn in at the scaled-down New Year's Eve festivities as the Omicron variant leads a record-breaking surge in COVID cases

Eric Adams, NYC's Next Mayor, Will Take Oath of Office in Times Square After New Year's Eve Ball Drop

New York City's Mayor-elect Eric Adams will be sworn in just after the raucous midnight ball drop at Times Square on Saturday, Jan. 1.

Adams, 61, will become the 110th mayor of the nation's largest city among thousands of revelers expected to gather under the lights for festivities in the heart of Manhattan.

"I am deeply humbled to officially take the oath of office at this iconic occasion, and to participate in the transfer of leadership that is a cornerstone of our democracy," Adams said in a statement Wednesday.

While an estimated 60,000 people typically attended pre-pandemic celebrations on New Year's Eve in Times Square, the city has set capacity at 15,000 for Friday's bash.

That's still a lot of people coming together as the record-breaking Omicron variant rapidly spreads across the country and through New York City's five boroughs, where nearly 40,000 positive COVID-19 tests were recorded by the state on Tuesday. The number of infected New Yorkers is likely much higher because not everyone has symptoms, and many people test at home.

New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square Credit: Gary Hershorn/Corbis via Getty

Some precautions will be in place, of course. Everyone over the age of 5 must show proof of vaccination to enter the tightly controlled area in and around Times Square on Friday. Once admitted, attendees will be required to wear masks and remain in designated viewing pens.

As 2020 faded into history — and 2021 began — only a small number of first responders and medical workers were allowed in Times Square a year ago.

"Times Square has long been synonymous with the New Year — a place of excitement, renewal, and hope for the future," said Adams, who'll be the second Black mayor of New York City. "These are the same themes that animated my campaign and will inform my mayoralty, as I prepare to lead the city out of this challenging period."

Adams initially hoped to have his inauguration in Brooklyn at the Kings Theatre but has reportedly postponed the ceremony because of concerns about holding an indoor event during the Omicron-led surge in COVID cases.

Like many health officials, incoming Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine disagrees with the decision to host thousands in Times Square this year.

"I think we need to do more to slow this," Levine told The New York Times while recovering from a second COVID infection, despite being vaccinated and boosted. "Unfortunately, I don't think we should have an in-person crowd in Times Square on New Year's Eve."