Emmanuel Macron Says He Has 'No Information' About 'President of France' Document Found at Mar-a-Lago

Emmanuel Macron responded to the news that the FBI seized a document containing information about the "President of France" from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in August

By
Published on September 23, 2022 11:26 AM
French President Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron at the EU Summit Held In Brussels Day II. Photo: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

More than a month after the FBI seized a document containing information about the "President of France" from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, French President Emmanuel Macron says he "would be delighted" to find out exactly what that document includes.

Speaking to CNN's Jake Tapper in an interview aired this week, 44-year-old Macron said he had heard about the existence document in the news, but was unfamiliar with what it might contain.

"If you have more information, I would be delighted [to hear it]," Macron told Tapper, adding: "I'm not part of the FBI, I'm not one of President Trump's lawyers, I have no information about that."

Macron continued: "I would not say it's pleasant to see this type of information. I try to be less paranoiac these days so, I mean, I'm cool, I'm here and I would be delighted to have more information."

An inventory of the items taken in the FBI's recent search of Trump's residence at his Palm Beach, Florida, resort in early August shows 11 sets of classified documents. A three-page list of the items seized describes one document as containing "info re: President of France."

Also among the many boxes of items taken were binders of photos, an unspecified handwritten note and the executive grant of clemency for former Trump aide Roger Stone. Some were marked as top secret, which the Wall Street Journal notes should only be available in special government facilities.

According to the now-public search warrant executed at the search, the former president is being investigated for potentially obstructing justice and violating the Espionage Act.

Trump has said on his social media platform Truth Social that any documents in his possession had been declassified.

Macron's comments on the document come after a source told Rolling Stone that Trump, 76, "often" peddles gossip, and has claimed to those in his circle that he has knowledge of Macron's "naughty" ways (claims he says come via "intelligence").

Trump and Macron's relationship as world leaders was the subject of numerous reports during the former president's four years in office. At times, Trump appeared eager to forge a friendship with Macron, though he later reportedly lashed out at the French president behind closed doors.

