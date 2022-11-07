Elon Musk, New Twitter Owner with 115M Followers, Urges 'Voting for a Republican Congress'

Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, is again wading into politics, now urging followers to vote Republican in Tuesday's midterm elections, which will determine which political party controls Congress and therefore how policies surrounding reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ expression, education and economy are shaped.

On Monday, Musk took to Twitter to write a message he aimed at "independent-minded voters."

"Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic," Musk said, adding in a follow-up: "Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who's in charge!"

The tweet — which is now pinned at the top of Musk's Twitter profile — effectively endorses an entire swath of candidates and comes months after the Tesla founder said he wants to make the social media platform "balanced," saying at a tech conference in May, "I think there's a need for a public town square where people can debate issues of all kinds ... where it feels balanced from a political standpoint [and] it's not biased one way or the other."

Musk has also recently claimed he wants to make Twitter "the most accurate source of information about the world."

But Musk himself has in recent days tweeted inaccurate information, such as just last week, when he responded to a tweet from former first lady Hillary Clinton by sharing a link to a site that once bizarrely reported Clinton had died and been replaced by a lookalike.

Clinton's tweet came in response to the recent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, who underwent brain surgery after an attacker beat him with a hammer in his San Francisco home.

After Clinton wrote that it is unsurprising that "hate and deranged conspiracy theories" have lead to violence, Musk — who has more than 100 million followers on the platform he recently acquired — responded by linking to a website that espouses conspiracy theories.

"There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye," Musk wrote, along with a link to a false news story that suggested Paul's injuries had been caused by a male prostitute whom he'd met at a gay bar and gotten into a dispute with on the morning of the attack. Musk's inaccurate tweet came even as police sources refuted the claim.

Musk has voiced support for Republicans before, saying earlier this year that he voted for Democrats "overwhelmingly" in the past, but would probably vote for more Republicans moving forward.

Musk closed a $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter late last month and has since seen droves of advertisers leave the platform, particularly after his Pelosi tweet.

The new Twitter owner himself noted the platform had seen "a massive drop in revenue," saying it was "extremely messed up!" and "due to activist groups pressuring advertisers."

Since Musk's takeover, controversy has swirled over reports on upticks in hate speech, whether Donald Trump's ban will be reversed — "If I had a dollar for every time someone asked....Twitter would be minting money!" he wrote in one recent tweet — as well as rumored changes for verified accounts.

