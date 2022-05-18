In a video appearance at a Miami tech summit on Monday, Musk said he classifies himself as a political "moderate"

Elon Musk Says He 'Might Never Have Voted for a Republican' in the Past — But He Will Now

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 22: CEO of Tesla and Space X Elon Musk attends the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

While he admits that he's voted for Democrats "overwhelmingly" in the past, Elon Musk now says he will probably vote for more Republicans moving forward.

Musk, 50, made the comments while speaking via a video link at a Miami tech summit on Monday, saying that he classifies himself as a political "moderate."

"The reality is that Twitter at this point, you know, has a very far left bias," the Tesla CEO — who was born in South Africa but is a US citizen — said. "I would classify myself as a moderate, neither Republican nor Democrat."

He continued: "And in fact, I have voted overwhelmingly for Democrats, historically. Overwhelmingly. Like I'm not sure, I might never have voted for a Republican, just to be clear. Now this election, I will."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Musk told the panel that he was eager to buy Twitter because he wanted to bring more "balance" to the platform.

"I think there's a need for a public town square where people can debate issues of all kinds," he said, adding: "where it feels balanced from a political standpoint [and] it's not biased one way or the other."

In April, Twitter announced it had "entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion. Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company."

In his own statement, Musk said he wanted to make the platform "better than ever," adding that Twitter has "tremendous potential."

The $44 billion transaction, which was unanimously approved by Twitter's board, was initially expected to close in 2022 — though it may take a little longer to finalize than he originally anticipated, and the terms of the deal could still change.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO retweeted a Reuters article last week that reported the social media platform's Monday filing had found that "false or spam accounts represented fewer than 5% of its monetizable daily active users during the first quarter."

In his retweet, Musk, 50, said his purchase is now "temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users."

"Still committed to acquisition," he wrote in a follow-up post.

Earlier this month, Musk said that if his deal to acquire the platform goes through as planned, he would reverse the permanent ban against former President Donald Trump that was put in place following the riots at the U.S. Capitol.