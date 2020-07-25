Elon Musk Says 'I've Done My Best to Convince' Kanye West to Postpone Presidential Bid to 2024

As Kanye West continues his 2020 presidential bid, Elon Musk has spoken out, sharing that he has tried to convince the rapper to postpone his run.

“I’ve known him for at least 10 years, maybe longer,” the Tesla founder told The New York Times of West, 43, in an interview published Saturday, sharing that the pair text “fairly often.”

“I’ve done my best to convince him that 2024 would be better than 2020,” Musk, 49, added.

West, however, appears to be heeding Musk's advice, tweeting on Saturday afternoon, “I CAN BEAT BIDEN OFF OF WRITE INS #2020VISION.”

In the election, West would face incumbent President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Though West has stood firm in his plans to run in the upcoming election, his erratic behavior has worried family and friends, specifically in recent days following a recent rally, during which he broke down in tears and began to yell as he explained why he is against abortion.

"I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions," Kardashian West said in a lengthy statement on Wednesday.

"He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder,” the mother of four added. “Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions."

Musk expressed a similar concern for West in his Times interview, sharing that he reached out to his friend during a recent “tweet rampage” to check in on him.

“When he was about a third of the way through the tweet rampage, just to see if he was doing OK, I sent him a text saying, you know, just checking on you, a lot of people are worried, just wondering if you’re OK," he said. “And he called me back and he actually seemed fine. He video FaceTimed me and he was in Wyoming with a bunch of friends. He seemed fine on the call. But it sounds like things are, you know, not fine. There seem to be a lot of issues.”