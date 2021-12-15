Elon Musk Calls Elizabeth Warren 'Senator Karen' After She Says He's 'Freeloading' Off a 'Rigged Tax Code'

The world's richest individual and the Massachusetts senator are at odds over disparities in the U.S. tax code that benefit the wealthy and large corporations

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Elon Musk are feuding on Twitter.

After Musk — described as "the man who aspires to save our planet and get us a new one to inhabit: clown, genius, edgelord, visionary, industrialist, showman, cad" — was designated Time's 2021 Person of the Year, the Massachusetts senator responded by calling him out as a freeloader.

"Let's change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else," Warren tweeted Monday.

On Tuesday, Musk, 50, replied. "Stop projecting!" he wrote, adding a link to a Fox News article from 2019 that calls Warren a "fraud," referring to her many assertions of Native American heritage that were often mocked by Donald Trump and others.

"You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend's angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason," he wrote.

"Please don't call the manager on me, Senator Karen," he also said.

Warren, 72, is a dedicated proponent of raising taxes on the rich. In an August op-ed for the Washington Post, she wrote about disparities in the U.S. tax code that give wealthy Americans and the largest companies an advantage over less well-off taxpayers.

"The 400 richest Americans had more total wealth, as of 2019, than all 10 million Black American households, plus a quarter of Latino households, combined," she wrote. "Yet the ultrarich pay only 3.2 percent of that wealth in taxes, while 99 percent of families pay 7.2 percent. And scores of giant U.S. corporations pay zero."

Musk is the world's richest person and worth an estimated $250 billion (give or take a few billion), according to Forbes' Real Time Billionaires estimate.

Though he paid no taxes in 2018, according to a ProPublica investigation, because he technically had only assets and no income, he is set to pay a massive amount in taxes this year on income he earns for exercising stock options. CNN predicts his federal tax bill will be $6.4 billion.