Ferguson Elects First Black Mayor 6 Years After Police Killing of Michael Brown Sparked Protests

Ferguson, Missouri, made history Tuesday after voters elected Ella Jones as their first black mayor, some six years after the city — and then the country — was roiled by protests over the killing of Michael Brown, a black 18-year-old, by a white police officer.

Jones, also the first woman to hold the position, beat out opponent Heather Robinson with 54 percent of the vote to take over the office from James Knowles III, Ferguson's mayor since 2011, according to The New York Times. She previously lost to Knowles in 2017.

Ahead of Tuesday's election, Jones, who was voted in as Ferguson's first black city council member in 2015, pledged to fight for police reform — something she has been adamant about since Brown's August 2014 shooting death, which thrust the city into the spotlight.

Darren Wilson, then a Ferguson police officer, shot and killed Brown, sparking weeks of nationwide outrage and unrest in Ferguson. (A grand jury declined to indict Wilson, who claimed he acted in self-defense, and he later resigned.)

The protests helped catalyze the Black Lives Matter movement that first gained attention in 2015.

"I’ve got work to do — because when you’re an African-American woman, they require more of you than they require of my counterpart,” Jones said after her win this week.

She added, "I know the people in Ferguson are ready to stabilize their community, and we’re going to work together to get it done.”

According to the Times, Jones also works as a pastor in the African Methodist Episcopal Church and has been a Ferguson resident for over 40 years.

"If you’ve been oppressed so long, it’s hard for you to break out to a new idea,” Jones said after losing the mayoral election in 2017, saying then that black people in the community did not think her winning would impact the city.

“And when you’ve been governed by fear and people telling you that the city is going to decline because an African-American person is going to be in charge, then you tend to listen to the rhetoric and don’t open your mind to new possibilities.”

Ferguson is one of the hundred-plus cities around the nation where protests have erupted since the death last week of George Floyd, a 46-year-old security guard who pleaded for air while an officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.