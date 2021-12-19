Sen. Elizabeth Warren Announces She Has Tested Positive with Breakthrough Case of COVID-19

Elizabeth Warren has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Massachusetts Senator, 72, announced her diagnosis Sunday in a statement shared on Twitter. Warren is fully vaccinated.

"I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case," the Democrat said in her statement.

"Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted," she added.

In a second tweet, Warren encouraged others to do their part and get vaccinated before providing a link to Vaccines.gov, where individuals can look up local vaccination locations.

"As cases increase across the country, I urge everyone who has not already done so to get the vaccine and the booster as soon as possible — together, we can save lives," she wrote.

Warren is the latest U.S. lawmaker to come down with the coronavirus. Washington State Senator Doug Ericksen is among those who have died from COVID-19, his family confirmed on Saturday. He was 52.

Cases of the Delta and Omicron variants are rapidly increasing in the United States ahead of the Christmas holiday. As of Sunday, the Omicron variant has been detected in all but five states — Indiana, Oklahoma, Montana, and North and South Dakota — according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Several events in New York City have already been cancelled due to COVID-19, from The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes to Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

New research suggests a third shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines could provide a significant boost to one's antibodies. One U.K. study found that a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine brings an individuals' protection back up to around 75%.

But the CDC has warned of a major winter spike in COVID-19 cases in 2022. On Tuesday, the agency said cases containing the Omicron variant had increased sevenfold in a single week.