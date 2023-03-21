Elizabeth Warren Thanks First Responders Who Battled Overnight Fire at Her Son's Home for 8 Hours: 'Grateful'

Firefighters reportedly arrived at Alexander Warren's Massachusetts house around 1 a.m. to battle a significant blaze

By
Published on March 21, 2023 11:56 AM
Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty

Elizabeth Warren is thanking first responders following a fire that reportedly destroyed her son Alexander Warren's home.

"I deeply appreciate the efforts of the firefighters who worked through the night to put out a fire at our son's house," the Massachusetts senator said in a statement shared to various media outlets. "I am grateful that everyone is safe and request privacy for our family."

7 News Boston reports that firefighters responded to the scene at Alexander's home in Medford, Massachusetts, at around 1 a.m. and remained at the site until at least 9 a.m.

Reporter Mari Salazar shared on Twitter that the home was under construction but vacant, so no injuries were reported. Still, neighboring homes had to be evacuated as the fire was put out.

Salazar added that Sen. Warren herself came by the site to assess the damage at one point, with one family member telling the reporter, "It's been a really bad morning."

Boston's WCVB reports that the three-alarm fire posed challenges, as the home is located in a hilly area with water pressure issues, and that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"We very aggressively attacked it with the ladder pipes. We got creative and had to lay a lot of large diameter hose to get enough water up here on the hill," Medford Fire Department Chief John Freedman told reporters, WCVB reports.

WFXT cites property records indicating that Alexander purchased the home for $1.35 million in April 2021.

