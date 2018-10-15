Elizabeth Warren’s DNA Test Proves She's Part Native American After Trump Mocked Her as 'Pocahontas'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has released a DNA test showing “strong evidence” that she is of Native American descent.

Stanford University professor Carlos Bustamante conducted the test and determined that the results “strongly support” the existence of a pure Native American ancestor in Warren’s family tree, likely six to 10 generations ago, according to The Boston Globe, who first obtained the results.

The Massachusetts Democrat has said in the past that she is part Native American and pointed to family stories passed down to her through generations as evidence.

President Donald Trump, 72, has repeatedly accused Warren, 69, a vocal critic of his, of lying about her heritage and mocked her with the nickname “Pocahontas.”

Asked about the test results at the White House on Monday, Trump told reporters, “Who cares?”

Trump was also asked if he planned to donate $1 million to charity, after he said at a July rally that in a potential future presidential debate, he’d offer $1 million to the charity of Warren’s choice if she took a DNA test that proved she was of Native American ancestry.

But on Monday, Trump denied making the promise, saying, “You better read it again,” according to a pool report.

Warren also released the test results on her Senate re-election campaign website, along with a video on her family history.

On the website, she called Trump’s attacks “disgusting,” and stated: “Donald Trump uses racism, sexism, homophobia, bigotry and hate to divide and distract us while he rigs the system for the rich and powerful. But our country’s disrespect of Native people didn’t start with President Trump. It started long before President Washington ever took office.”

The release on Monday further fueled speculation that Warren may run for president in 2020. Warren said in September that she would take a “hard look” at running against Trump in the next presidential election, The New York Times reported.

Trump said Monday that he “hopes” Warren will run in 2020 because “she’d be very easy [to beat].

“I hope that she is running. I do not think she’d be difficult at all, she’d destroy our country. She’d make our country into Venezuela. With that being said I don’t want to say bad things about her because I hope she’d be one of the people that would get through the process,” he said.