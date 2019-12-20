Warren Claps Back About Potentially Being the Oldest President: 'I'd Also Be the Youngest Woman'

Image zoom

Sen. Elizabeth Warren was quick on her feet at Thursday night’s debate when she was asked about potentially becoming the oldest president, firing back the biggest mic-drop of the night and replying that she’d “also be the youngest woman” to ever take the oath of office.

“Senator Warren, you would be the oldest president ever inaugurated. I would like you to weigh in as well,” said one of the debate’s moderators, Politico’s chief political correspondent Tim Alberta.

“I’d also be the youngest woman ever inaugurated,” Warren, 70, shot back.

The debate crowd in Los Angeles erupted in laughter and a loud round of applause after her witty response.

“I’d also be the youngest woman ever inaugurated.” – Sen. Elizabeth Warren responds to a moderator pointing out that she would be the oldest president ever inaugurated. https://t.co/FcGRw2kGut #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/ZYDILRX0Fd — CNN (@CNN) December 20, 2019

Nick Merrill, spokesperson for former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, pointed out via Twitter that the line sounded familiar.

“And the second woman to say these words while running for President,” Merrill said, quote-tweeting Warren’s comment from Thursday’s debate.

And the second woman to say these words while running for President. pic.twitter.com/zSfE1dy7HC — Nick Merrill (@NickMerrill) December 20, 2019

Warren is one of two women left in the leading pack of Democratic presidential candidates, along with Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, 59.

A two-term senator, lawyer and former teacher, Sen. Warren was also named one of PEOPLE’s Women Changing the World in 2019.

The Massachusetts Democrat has been outspoken about representation in the past, telling PEOPLE earlier this year that it’s important for women to run for office and connect with young girls on the campaign trail.

“For us to change, that means we’ve all got to be in the fight,” Warren said. “And what’s the best way to draw more people into the fight? It’s to have fighters who look like them.”

Warren is considered one of the frontrunners for the Democratic nomination heading into the 2020 election, and she’s scored a number of endorsements from influential women this year, including a recent nod from U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe.

“I truly believe the best things in life are a result of being bold and being real. This extends to every part of my life and nothing feels more relevant and real than this election,” Rapinoe said. “I’m proud to endorse @elizabethwarren today, for being bold, for being real, for listening to ALL of us, and for being prepared to navigate the unique challenges we face today as a country.”