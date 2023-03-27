Elizabeth Warren Announces Senate Reelection Campaign: 'Keep Up the Fight'

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced Monday she intends to "keep up the fight" by running for a third Senate term in 2024.

"We've won some big victories for working families in Massachusetts and across the country, but there's a lot more to do," Warren said in a tweet. "So today I'm making it official: I'm running for re-election to keep up the fight."

Along with her tweet, Warren shared a campaign ad in which constituents and some of her Democratic colleagues (including Sen. Ed Markey, Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu) tout her legislative successes.

Warren herself also appears in the video, listing a few legislative priorities she'd like to see in a third term: "Pass a wealth tax, make child care affordable, protect our coastal communities, and build a 21st century transportation system across all of Massachusetts."

"Oh, and like I've been saying for years — put stricter rules on banks so they don't crash and hurt working people," Warren adds.

Warren was first elected to the Senate in 2012 and launched an unsuccessful bid for the White House in 2020.

Warren — a former Harvard Law professor — has made a name for herself on the national stage by taking aim at billionaires including Elon Musk, with whom she has sparred on Twitter in the past.

Warren has long been a dedicated proponent of raising taxes on the rich and wrote in an August 2021 op-ed for the Washington Post about disparities in the U.S. tax code that give wealthy Americans and the largest companies an advantage over less well-off taxpayers.

"The 400 richest Americans had more total wealth, as of 2019, than all 10 million Black American households, plus a quarter of Latino households, combined," she wrote. "Yet the ultrarich pay only 3.2 percent of that wealth in taxes, while 99 percent of families pay 7.2 percent. And scores of giant U.S. corporations pay zero."

Warren, who has been a staunch critic of former President Donald Trump's, was previously rumored to be considering another run for the White House, though her reelection campaign for Senate will coincide with that 2024 election.