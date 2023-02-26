Elizabeth Vargas Responds to Don Lemon's Sexist Remarks: 'I Think It Made Most Women Cringe'

"I know so much more today than I did 10 years ago, and definitely 20 years ago, about the world and the way it works," Elizabeth Vargas tells PEOPLE exclusively, reacting to comments Don Lemon made about older women

By
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

and
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice

Published on February 26, 2023 01:15 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Elizabeth Vargas attends Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" World Premiere at David Geffen Hall on October 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images,); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Don Lemon attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Elizabeth Vargas is sharing her reaction to Don Lemon's sexist comments surrounding presidential candidate Nikki Haley from earlier this month.

"I think it made most women cringe, to be honest," Vargas, 60, who will soon host Elizabeth Vargas Reports for NewsNation starting April 3, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "It's preposterous to say that a woman peaks in her 20s, 30s and 40s. I mean, unless you're talking strictly and exclusively reproductively, in every other way — life experience, job experience, and especially in this business — experience matters."

"I know so much more today than I did 10 years ago, and definitely 20 years ago, about the world and the way it works," she continues, adding, "In this culture, we as a society put an enormous amount of stress on women to look a certain way. And I talk to my two teenage sons about this all the time, that it is deeply unfair. Men on television news are allowed to go gray and grizzled, and they're seen as having gravitas and being seasoned. Women are often ushered to the exit at a certain age when they begin to show the signs of age, [which], by the way, they should be proud of."

Noting that "it's not just in television news, it's in Hollywood," Vargas compares the two, stating, "We've had many, many stellar, incredible actresses talk about the lack of roles for women over a certain age ... and a lot of it is a double bind. Women are in a double bind. They really are. They're very, very criticized, so it was disheartening to hear [what Lemon said.]"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Elizabeth Vargas attends Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" World Premiere at David Geffen Hall on October 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images,)
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Though she admits that Lemon, 56, is "incredibly talented on live television" and has "the ability to be authentic and genuine and speak extemporaneously," Vargas notes that "ad-lib is what makes a good morning TV host, but also a good prime-time TV host."

"You have to be quick on your feet, and in this case, he made a mistake, [though] the biggest mistake wasn't in what he said, but in doubling down and not seeing clearly when Poppy [Harlow] tried to correct him," she continues. "I think if, in the moment, he had just backed off and said, 'You're right. What a dumb thing I just said. So sorry,' We would not be talking about this right now."

Vargas also believes that Lemon's comments "made us think," and says, "Hopefully this will be a teaching lesson to think before you speak on air."

"I know it can be really hard, and there's a lot going on, but you look at someone like Barbara Walters who did this until [she was] in her late 80s, and she was just thriving," she says.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Don Lemon attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Vargas similarly points to another pioneering woman journalist, Diane Sawyer, who she says is "still doing documentaries for ABC at her age, and according to that timetable, she would be decades past her prime."

"That's ridiculous," she adds. "She's still doing remarkable, extraordinary work that wins awards, the most prestigious awards our business gives out ... so it's just crazy."

"We are so judged on our appearance and ... [if you are to be told] once you're in your 50s or in your 60s ... you're irrelevant and past your due date, or you've expired, that would be a shame," Vargas continues.

"We would lose incredible talent and expertise and insight and know-how and savvy from generations of women who are a lot to still offer," she adds.

Lemon made remarks about Republican presidential candidate Haley, 51, being "past her prime" during a Feb. 16 episode of CNN This Morning, while discussing politicians' ages in a segment with co-hosts Harlow, 40, and Kaitlan Collins — the latter of whom was in Warsaw.

"This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable," Lemon said, alluding to comments Haley has made suggesting that politicians over the age of 75 should be forced to take mental competency tests. "I think it's the wrong road to go down."

Lemon continued, "She says ... politicians are not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn't in her prime. Sorry. A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s."

Asked by Harlow to clarify what he was trying to say, Lemon responded, "That's not according to me. ... If you Google 'When is a woman in her prime,' it'll say 20s, 30s and 40s. I don't necessarily — I'm not saying I agree with that."

Viewers were quick to call Lemon's remarks sexist and ageist, with many also highlighting that he is five years older than Haley.

DON LEMON
Don Lemon. John Lamparski/WireImage

Hours later, Lemon apologized on social media for his comments and did not appear on air during the next three broadcasts. He reportedly had a previously scheduled day off on Friday, but his absence Monday and Tuesday appeared to be a response to the backlash.

On Monday evening, CNN staffers were notified by network chairman Chris Licht that Lemon had agreed to undergo training after a "frank and meaningful conversation" and would soon be returning as co-host.

"He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn," the memo obtained by PEOPLE read. "We take this situation very seriously. It is important to me that CNN balances accountability with a fostering a culture in which people can own, learn and grow from their mistakes. To that end, Don will return to CNN This Morning on Wednesday."

Lemon then returned to CNN This Morning on Wednesday. During that time, the anchor focused solely on the news during the broadcast, kicking off the show at 6 a.m. ET by discussing President Joe Biden's remarks about Ukraine during his visit to Poland. But 25 minutes before cameras rolled, Lemon issued yet another apology for his words on Twitter.

"I appreciate this opportunity to be back on CNN This Morning today," he wrote. "To my network, my colleagues and our incredible audience — I'm sorry. I've heard you. I'm learning from you, and I'm committed to doing better. See you soon."

