A Nevada voting registrar was driven to quit her post following a campaign led by a right-wing election denier. Her story is a microcosm for Trump supporters' nationwide efforts to replace county government leaders with election conspiracy theorists.

A new Reuters investigative report details the relentless efforts of Robert Beadles — a businessman and pro-Trump conspiracy theorist who says he has evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election — to oust Washoe County registrar of voters Deanna Spikula.

At a county commissioners' meeting in February, Beadles, 45, said that Spikula counted fraudulent votes, accused her of "treason," and said to "either fire her or lock her up."

Following the meeting, Reuters says that the 48-year-old registrar's office was "flooded with hostile and harassing calls from people," who, like Beadles, were "convinced she was part of a conspiracy to rig the election against former U.S. President Donald Trump."

Someone called Spikula and threatened to bring 100 people into the office to "put this to bed today." One man who claimed to have evidence of voter fraud left a threatening message for her office saying that "there is gonna be f---ing hell to pay."

"Motherf---ers have f---ed with the wrong people, so we're coming," he said in the message.

But the calls were just one part of the threats that resulted from Beadles' campaign against the Washoe woman. One individual came to her home claiming to be a private investigator. (She didn't answer the door.) On a different occasion, Spikula was followed home. Her husband also began receiving calls from strangers.

By June, Beadles was successful in ousting Spikula. She held the position of voting registrar since 2017 and loved the work she did, but was driven to quit out of concern for her family's safety.

"Basically, what really drew the line for me was the fact that I started to fear for my children," she told Reuters.

The intimidation and harassment Spikula faced is not an isolated incident, but part of a larger nationwide effort by election deniers like Beadles to "gain control of voting administration by replacing county government leaders with election conspiracy theorists," according to Reuters.

The news agency identified 44 counties in a total of 15 states where local officials have faced efforts — all fueled by false theories of voter fraud — to "change rules on voting since the 2020 election."

Including Spikula's resignation, 10 out of 17 Nevada counties have seen their top election official "resign, retire or decline to seek re-election since the 2020 vote, which the state government calls a drastic exodus," per Reuters, and four of these officials cited harassment and "sustained efforts" to challenge election results in their reasons for leaving.

While efforts like those in Washoe have been ongoing since November 2020 — as reported by Reuters — this year, officials are facing better-funded campaigns, like the one led by Beadles.

A self-described "constitutionalist" who made a fortune off of cryptocurrency, Beadles is a vocal supporter of the Donald Trump- and Steve Bannon-endorsed "precinct strategy" to "take control of local Republican committees and elect like-minded candidates to county commissions and school boards," per Reuters.

According to the news agency, he has donated $830,000 to groups including the county's Republican Party, whose committee he won a seat on last year, and attends lots of Washoe public meetings. In a county school board meeting last year, he protested a proposal to remove a right-wing board member.

"God has blessed me. I have a s--- ton of money," he said in the board meeting. "And I am going to do everything that I f---ing can to remove all of you."

Washoe County's Republican clerk Jan Galassini, who was also a target of Beadles' accusations and says her life has been "hell" since, told Reuters that the man "knows how to weave a web, and that's exactly what he's done."

Beadles said that it's "absurd" to suggest that he's caused any threats or intimidation, telling the publication, "I've never called for violence; I've simply asked questions."

Another Nevada election official, Carson City clerk Aubrey Rowlatt, plans to end her eight-year career in December at the end of her term, telling Reuters that the election denier harassment she's received is "exhausting."

"It's hard to keep going because you know what's coming on the other side of the election — more nastiness," she said.

Beadles, on the other hand, told the news agency that he isn't slowing down anytime soon, and is calling on supporters to observe the upcoming midterm elections and keep an eye on "the people that are trying to do things nefariously," according to the Reuters report.

"Everything that we see happening around the world right now is due to stolen elections," Beadles said, despite the glaring lack of evidence backing his claim. "They call us crazy, but we see everything burning."