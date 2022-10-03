One Month Ahead of Midterms, Election Officials Are Preparing for Potential Confrontation

"The trauma experienced in this community is profound and unprecedented," Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite said of poll workers who face harassment and threats on — and off — the job

By
Published on October 3, 2022 05:10 PM
Voting Booths
Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty

The country's poll workers are gearing up for what could be a contentious moment in U.S. history: the upcoming midterm elections.

Amid ongoing investigations into former President Donald Trump — and a number of elections that feature his endorsed candidates on the ballot — the Associated Press reports that election workers are worried about aggressive poll watchers, individuals appointed by a political party who are meant to observe voters.

According to the AP, some election workers have had to physically confront poll watchers who have attempted to get in the way of people's right to vote. Others simply find it hard to do their job at all.

"It becomes complete babysitting," Wayne County, N.C., election director Anne Risku told the outlet. "The back and forth for the precinct officials, having somebody constantly on you for every little thing that you do — not because you're doing it wrong, but because they don't agree with what you're doing."

Risku told the AP she has ordered more security ahead of the November elections and raised the pay of precinct officials, but still worries many won't return.

The worries are particularly pronounced considering the conspiracy theories that continue to plague U.S. elections in the wake of Trump's 2020 loss.

Though Trump lost both the electoral and popular votes, he has continued to claim — without evidence — that the election was stolen from him. Many of his supporters have followed suit, casting doubt on the election system, even as attempts to decertify the 2020 election failed in courts throughout the country.

As former election director in Georgia Chris Harvey explained to the AP, swarms of Trump supporters showed up to polls in the state after Trump claimed the election was being stolen, harassing workers in the process.

"The whole tension that we're expecting to see at polling places is something we're talking to election officials about, something we're talking to law enforcement about," Harvey told the outlet.

One month out from the midterms, election workers fear a repeat, particularly as thousands of potential poll workers have received poll watching certification in the weeks leading up to voting day.

In a Senate Judiciary hearing held in August, Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite said the Justice Department has reviewed more than 1,000 threats against election officials in the last year since a task force was created to examine threats against state and local officials who run elections.

About 10% of the complaints the task force received warranted criminal investigations, Polite said, according to The Washington Post.

"The trauma experienced in this community," Polite told the lawmakers, "is profound and unprecedented."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Some poll workers have detailed the threats an abuse they faced following the last election.

During a hearing of the Senate Rules and Administration Committee, election workers on either side of the aisle addressed the rhetoric of those who still have not accepted the results of the 2020 election won by now-President Joe Biden.

Al Schmidt, a Republican city commissioner on the Philadelphia Board of Elections, told the committee he received several threats, including one that said: "Tell the truth or your three kids will be fatally shot," along with the names of his children, his address and a photo of his home.

Schmidt also noted that the threats were not empty, citing an instance in which two men with guns and ammunition were arrested outside a Pennsylvania convention center — where election operations were consolidated — in an attempt to intercept "counterfeit" ballots that they believed were headed to the center to be counted.

"They, like many others were lied to, and deceived and deranged by those lies," Schmidt said. "And for what? To discredit an election that wasn't even close."

Related Articles
Jocelyn Benson, Michigan secretary of state, left, is sworn-in during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., US, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Federal prosecutors have charged five people with threatening election workers since the Justice Department launched a task force on the issue last summer, according to testimony prepared for the committee hearing.
Threats Against Election Workers Cause 'Profound and Unprecedented' Trauma, Endanger Democracy: DOJ
Katie Hobbs
Top Election Officials Detail Death Threats Received After Trump Election Loss: 'We Are Watching You'
Kari Lake, Republican gubernatorial candidate for Arizona
2022 Midterms: Every House, Senate and State Race Americans Should Follow
ginni thomas
Ginni Thomas Stands by Stolen Election Claims in Jan. 6 Interview, Denies Talking to Husband Clarence About It
ginni thomas
Clarence Thomas' Wife Ginni Will Meet With Jan. 6 Committee: Report
ABC News reporters for midterms
Meet the Rising Stars of 'Power Trip': 7 Young Politics Reporters Covering Midterms with George Stephanopoulos
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
The Cases Against Trump: What to Know About the Various Investigations Surrounding the 45th U.S. President
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell goes on and off the floor during an all night session to consider the Republican healthcare bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC Thursday July 27, 2017.
Mitch McConnell Says U.S. Has 'Very Little Election Fraud,' Adds He's Not Worried About American Democracy
Rudy Giuliani and Lindsey Graham
What to Know About the Georgia Grand Jury Subpoenaing Trump Allies, Including Rudy Giuliani and Lindsey Graham
Mark Finchem; John Gibbs,; Eric Schmitt
2020 Election Deniers Win Key Republican Primaries in Arizona, Michigan and Missouri
donald trump
RNC Tells Trump It Will Stop Covering His Legal Bills if He Announces White House Run Too Soon: Report
Wandrea ArShaye Shaye Moss, a Fulton County, Ga., elections worker, is comforted by her mother, Ruby Freeman, while testifying during the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol fourth hearing to present previously unseen material and hear witness testimony in Cannon Building, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Their family received threats after being falsely accused of tampering with ballots.
Ga. Poll Workers Testify at Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Hearing About Living in Fear Since 2020 Election
Republican congressional candidate Harriet Hageman meets attendees at a rally at the Teton County Fair & Rodeo Grounds on June 14, 2022 in Jackson, Wyoming.
What to Know About Harriet Hageman, Who Defeated Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming's GOP Primary Tuesday
Liz Cheney
Liz Cheney's Final Primary Campaign Ad Warns That 'America Cannot Remain Free' if Trump's Ideology Continues
Mitt Romney, Donald Trump
Mitt Romney: U.S. Is a 'Nation in Denial' and the Return of Donald Trump Would 'Feed the Sickness'
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) joins fellow Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion activists for a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol March 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. Describing legal abortion as 'infanticide,' Republican lawmakers have been blocked 17 times by Democrats in the House from introducing the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would require doctors to use all means available to save the life of a child born alive after an attempted abortion. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images); Republican Conference Chairman Rep Liz Cheney walks up to the podium for a press conference at the US Capitol on December 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. House Republican leaders criticized their Democratic colleagues handling of the impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images); Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., participates in the news conference on the Invest to Protect Act outside the Capitol on Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Here's What's Happening with the 10 House Republicans Who Voted for Trump's Second Impeachment