Vermont's Phil Scott Becomes First Incumbent GOP Governor to Publicly Vote for Joe Biden

Gov. Scott, who is running against Democrat Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, told reporters he voted for the Democrat former vice president over his own party's leader

Republican Gov. Phil Scott, of Vermont, has voted for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

On Tuesday, Scott, who is running for re-election against Democrat Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, spoke with reporters after casting his 2020 ballot for the former vice president, according to Vermont outlet Seven Days.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

With his vote for Biden, Scott became the first incumbent Republican governor currently in office to publicly break from his party.

A spokesperson for Scott did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Scott, who also did not vote for Donald Trump in the 2016 election, has been vocal about his disdain for Trump and his administration.

During an August press conference, Scott said he was "quite adamant in not supporting the president," The Hill reported.

And in February, Scott spoke out after Trump was acquitted by the Senate on the two articles of impeachment.

"I believe that the president abused his powers. It's hard, in some respects for me, because I'm not a supporter. I didn't vote for the president, and I don't believe that he should be in office," he said, according to The Associated Press. "I think it's for the voters to decide in November whether he should continue in that role."

[primary_media_image primary_image="11827133" orientation="default" /]

Scott is not the only GOP lawmaker to have rejected Trump this year.

Recently, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan told reporters that when he voted he wrote in the name of former President Ronald Reagan, who died in 2004, instead of Trump. "I know it's simply symbolic. It's not going to change the outcome in my state. But I thought it was important to just cast a vote that showed the kind of person I'd like to see in office," Hogan told The Washington Post about his 2020 ballot.

Elsewhere, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said he left his ballot blank and did not vote for any candidate in the 2020 presidential race, according to the Boston Globe. In the 2016 election, Baker did not vote for Trump.