The president has made a number of similar suggestions during recent campaign rallies

Trump Cracks That He’ll ‘Never Come Back’ to Michigan If He Loses Battleground State to Biden

In his final rally on the campaign trail before Election Day dawned, President Donald Trump told supporters in Michigan on Monday night that losing the battleground state to Democratic opponent Joe Biden would make him “so angry” that he might never return.

“You can’t let this happen to our country, okay?” Trump, 74, said at his rally in Grand Rapids amid laughter from the crowd. “Could you imagine the concept of losing to this guy?”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Oh you better get out there and vote tomorrow. I’ll be so angry. I’ll never come back,” he jokingly threatened.

Trump has made a number of similar suggestions on the campaign trail in recent weeks as both national and state polling consistently shows him struggling against Biden, 77.

“Could you imagine if I lose? My whole life — what am I going to do? I’m going to say, I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics! I’m not going to feel so good,” Trump said during an October campaign stop in Georgia. “Maybe I’ll have to leave the country, I don’t know.”

Image zoom President Donald Trump speaks during a recent rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. | Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images

Image zoom President Donald Trump (center) during a recent rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan | Credit: Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The previous month, Trump also told supporters in North Carolina that if he lost to Biden, “you’ll never see me again” — which went on to get the seal of approval from Biden’s campaign.

Alongside a video of his remarks shared on his social media account, the Democratic nominee's Twitter account wrote: “I’m Joe Biden and I approve this message.”

In the final leg of the presidential campaign, both Trump and Biden have spent considerable time campaigning in the swing state of Michigan — where there are 16 electoral college votes at stake.

"We're going to win the state of Michigan so easily," Trump said at one point during his Monday night rally, referring to his narrow victory there against Hillary Clinton in 2016. “We want to do it just like last time, but let's give me a little bit more margin.”

Although Biden held his final event in Pennsylvania — another battleground state — on Monday night, he recently made several stops in Michigan with former President Barack Obama.