President Donald Trump Says He Hasn't Written a Concession Speech Yet: 'Losing Is Never Easy'

"Winning is easy, losing is never easy — not for me it's not," President Donald Trump said

President Donald Trump isn't thinking ahead to either election scenario, win or lose.

While visiting his campaign offices in Arlington, Virginia, on Tuesday afternoon, the Republican candidate, 74, told reporters that he hasn't planned what he will say to Americans whether he should come out victorious or lose to Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"No, I'm not thinking about concession speech or acceptance speech yet," Trump said when asked if he's prepped anything. "Hopefully we’ll be only doing one of those two, and you know, winning is easy, losing is never easy — not for me it’s not."

Trump's comments come amid increasing anxiety about the results of the contentious election — which, in the run-up to, the president repeatedly spread misinformation, used divisive rhetoric, and suggested he may not accept defeat. A barricade has also been constructed around the White House, where the president is expected to spend most of Election Day.

He is expected to host a big event at the White House in the evening, after scrapping plans for a party at his Washington, D.C. hotel.

During his final rally on the campaign trail before Election Day, Trump told supporters in Michigan on Monday night that losing the battleground state to Biden, 77, would make him “so angry” that he might never return to the state.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“You can’t let this happen to our country, okay?” he said at his rally in Grand Rapids amid laughter from the crowd. “Could you imagine the concept of losing to this guy?”

“Oh, you better get out there and vote tomorrow. I’ll be so angry. I’ll never come back,” Trump jokingly threatened.

Trump has made a number of similar suggestions on the campaign trail in recent weeks as both national and state polling consistently shows him struggling against Biden.

“Could you imagine if I lose? My whole life — what am I going to do? I’m going to say, I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics! I’m not going to feel so good,” Trump said during an October campaign stop in Georgia. “Maybe I’ll have to leave the country, I don’t know.”

RELATED VIDEO: Joe Biden Visits Son's Grave on Election Day as President Trump Prepares for White House Event

A month before that, Trump also told his supporters in North Carolina that if he lost to Biden, “you’ll never see me again” — which went on to get the seal of approval from Biden’s campaign. Alongside footage of his remarks shared on his social media account, Biden's Twitter account wrote: “I’m Joe Biden and I approve this message.”

Trump has also spent weeks telling his supporters not to trust the results of the election should he come up short.

At a press briefing at the White House in September, the president refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power should he lose, saying "the ballots are a disaster" and he expects the election results to make their way to the Supreme Court.