Scenes Across America as Trump and Biden Supporters React to the Election Results
On Saturday, Joe Biden was projected to defeat Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election — triggering celebration from his supporters across the country as voters for Trump (who was golfing) reacted with dismay, frustration and incredulity
New York City
People gathered Saturday in Washington Square Park to celebrate the presidential election results that Biden had defeated President Trump, the first incumbent to lose office since 1992. Other New York City residents shared similar scenes of jubilation from Biden fans.
Philadelphia
While the vote counting in some states took several days, largely because of the volume of mail ballots, the results between Trump and Biden became increasingly clear.
Right: Supporters for both candidates gathered Friday in Philadelphia as Biden took the lead in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania, paving his path to victory in the election.
Philadelphia
During the four days of vote counting it took for the AP and the major TV networks to project Biden as the election winner, he repeatedly urged patience and unity. "He is carrying on with a focus on the business of the country in anticipation of winning," a Biden source told PEOPLE on Thursday.
Right: Trump and Biden supporters alike gathered Friday in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia
Trump supporters gathered in various cities across the country — as they did in Philadelphia on Friday (right) — in protest of the vote counting that Trump baselessly claimed must be fraudulent if it showed Biden beating him.
The President Golfs
When the race was called for Biden early Saturday, President Trump (left) was at his golf club in Sterling, Virginia, in his first trip out of the White House since the election.
Outside the White House
Many Trump critics flocked to the White House in recent days (right: some wave flags at Black Lives Matter Plaza on Friday) and turned the fencing around it into an ode to anti-Trump sentiment as Biden looked poised to oust him from office.
Delaware
Yei Boayue, a Biden supporter, celebrated outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday after hearing news outlets had projected Biden would win the election.
New York City
People celebrated in Times Square on Saturday after Biden was projected as the winner of the election.
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania, a key state that swung from Trump in 2016 to Biden in 2020, has become the site of much of the Trump campaign's ire and the target of what it says will be legal challenges over the vote count.
Right: Trump supporters stood outside as Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, spoke at a Saturday news conference in the parking lot of a landscaping company in Philadelphia.
Outside the White House
On Saturday, large crowds formed to celebrate on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House after Biden was projected to defeat President Trump.
While many such supporters wore masks, the sheer volume of their celebrations, in Washington, D.C., and elsewhere, also drew criticism for violating the guidance on social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trump White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was among those swiping at the revelers on Twitter. (The Trump administration has seen a number of COVID-19 outbreaks itself, with Chief of Staff Mark Meadows the latest notable staffer infected.)
Philadelphia
People reacted on the streets of the Mount Airy neighborhood in Philadelphia on Saturday, moments after Biden was projected as the winner of the election.
The Trump Campaign Reacts
Giuliani was incredulous Saturday at the news that Biden was projected to defeat Trump in the election.
He spoke (right, center) at a news conference in the parking lot of a landscaping company in Philadelphia Saturday where he suggested it would be the courts who would ultimately settle the race, though he did not provide evidence of wrongdoing.
Michigan
Trump supporters (left) demonstrated against the election results while facing counter-protestors at the Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, on Saturday.
Michigan was one of several key states that swung for Biden four years after voting for Trump.