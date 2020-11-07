Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Hillary Clinton and More React to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' Historic Win

Joe Biden was announced as the winner of the 2020 presidential election on Saturday

Celebrities, politicians and more reacted to the news of Biden's win over Donald Trump, as well as the historic moment of Sen. Kamala Harris becoming the first woman, the first Black person and first person of Asian descent to hold the office of vice president.

Biden and Harris shared tweets after the news broke on Saturday, with both also changing their Twitter bios to read "President-Elect" and "Vice President-Elect."

"America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country," Biden wrote. "The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."

"This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me," Harris added in her own post. "It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started."

Harris also shared a video of her on the phone with Biden, celebrating their win. "We did it Joe," Harris, smiling and laughing, told Biden. "You’re going to be the next President of the United States."

Her husband, Doug Emhoff, congratulated his wife with a sweet photo of the couple embracing. "So proud of you," he wrote.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton also reacted to the news on Twitter.

"The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president," Clinton, who lost to Trump in 2016, said. "It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a former presidential candidate, wrote on Twitter that "it feels so good" to call Biden the president-elect.

"Americans showed up in record-shattering numbers to make their voices heard," she added in a statement. "Joe and Kamala have won more votes than any candidate in history. And for the very first time, we've elected a woman as our Vice President. Millions of little girls who see themselves in Kamala will dream a little bigger tonight. Joe and Kamala will bring decency and competence to the White House. They understand what’s at stake and will lead us forward with purpose and moral clarity."

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus celebrated Biden's win with a cake for the president-elect and referenced his love for ice cream.

"Democracy endures," she wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of herself holding a cake adorned with the word "Joe." "Congratulations to our President-Elect @JoeBiden and our first female Vice-President-Elect @KamalaHarris. Mr. President-Elect, enjoy your ice cream today. Would you like some cake to go with it?"

The Veep star also added, "'Madam Vice President' is no longer a fictional character. @KamalaHarris."

Mandy Moore added, "In tears. What a moment! So grateful to all voters, poll workers, volunteers, staffers, everyone who made this a reality! No doubt there is a LOT of work to do but let’s celebrate this moment, friends. It’s historic! Congrats President-Elect @JoeBiden and Madame VP @KamalaHarris!"

Nobel Peace Prize-winner Malala Yousafzai marked Harris' historic win on Twitter, sharing a photo of the pair and writing, "Congratulations Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris!"

In an emotional video, Queer Eye's Karamo Brown also discussed the impact of Harris' win. "This is such a big moment," he began. "This is such a sigh of relief — that we’ve gotten to a place in our country where we all don’t have to live in fear we all don’t have to feel as if we are not wanted that we’re hated.

Brown continued, "I’m just thinking about every little girl right now who, for the first time in our country’s history, can know that they can run our country. I'm just amazed."

While announcing the breaking news on CNN, anchors Van Jones and Jake Tapper got emotional with both tearing up on camera.

"It's easier to be a parent this morning. It's easier to be a dad — it's easier to tell your kids 'character matters' — it matters," Jones said, wiping away tears. "The truth matters, being a good person matters."

"Today is a good day," he added in a Twitter post.

A series of world leaders also chimed in, with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau writing, "Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson shared his own statement, "“Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States and to Kamala Harris on her historic achievement,” Johnson said in a statement. “The U.S. is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security.”