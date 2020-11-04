"If there's something to talk about tonight, I'll talk about it," Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday

'Hopeful' Joe Biden Previews Tonight's Address to the Nation: 'I Think We're Gonna Do Well'

Joe Biden shared a preview of what his comments might look like when he addresses the nation later tonight.

Before the first results from the 2020 presidential election were projected, the Democratic candidate, 77, spoke with reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, where he said he would speak about the election results when he was ready to do so.

"If there's something to talk about tonight, I'll talk about it. If not, I'll wait 'til the votes are counted the next day," Biden said in a video shared by Bloomberg.

"There's just so much in play right now … We'll see," he said, according to CNN.

As for how he might respond should President Donald Trump declare victory if it's "not clear" who the winner is, Biden said, "Presidents can't determine what votes [are] counted and not counted, and voters determine who is president. No matter what he does, no matter what he says, the votes are going to be counted."

"It depends on what he says and how he says it, but I don't feel a responsibility to respond," the former vice president continued.

Image zoom Vice President Joe Biden on June 30, 2020 | Credit: Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock

Biden said he was "superstitious about predicting what an outcome is going to be," he said, adding, "That's sort of who I am and how I've always run." He also noted that he's "hopeful" about the race.

"What I'm hearing is that there's overwhelming turnout," he said, "particularly of young people, of women. And there's an overwhelming turnout among African Americans, for example, in Georgia and Florida over the age of 65."

"So the things that are happening bode well for the base that has been supporting me, but we'll see. We'll see," Biden continued.

He did speculate about some possible outcomes, saying, "For example, [if] Florida came in and I won, it's over. Done. If Florida doesn't come in and what happens is the early votes occur in some other states, I think we're gonna do well [and] we're going to re-establish that blue wall. I feel good about that. It's just so uncertain."

Image zoom Joe Biden, wearing a protective face mask, addressed reporters on Tuesday in Wilmington, Delaware | Credit: Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock

Biden's campaign tells PEOPLE that he still plans to address the nation at some point tonight, regardless of whether the victor is clear, though they did not give an exact time.

"I think we'll have enough data in from the core states to have a sense of which direction this race is going," his deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield, told NPR. "But if we don't, if it is close and we don't, voters should still expect to hear from Biden tonight."