Joe Biden Celebrates Election Victory with His Grandchildren in Group Hug as He Calls for National Unity

President-elect Joe Biden had a celebratory hug with his family after securing over 270 electoral votes.

On Saturday, Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden shared a polaroid of the former vice president sharing a group embrace with his grandchildren. "11.07.20," Naomi, 26, wrote along with the photo on Twitter.

According to NBC News, Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, were on their backyard patio when they heard applause coming from inside their home, where the family was watching news of his victory on the television. The couple's grandchildren rushed to share the news telling Biden: "Pop, Pop! We won!"

Biden has seven grandchildren, including Naomi, Finnegan, Maisy and Natalie.

(For her part, Dr. Biden shared a photo from their home after her husband's victory — of her standing with the president-elect who wore a hat with "We Just Did," in what seemed to be a comeback to Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan.)

In August, Biden's children, Ashley and Hunter, and grandchildren made appearances during the virtual Democratic National Convention.

During the convention, Biden's grandchildren recited the Pledge of Allegiance together and his four granddaughters shared fun facts about their grandfather, including his love for ice cream.

On Saturday, nearly 18 months after launching his third presidential campaign and four days into what had indeed turned out to be a protracted count of millions of mail ballots, Biden won the election and denied a second term to President Donald Trump, whom he said was poisoning the soul of the nation and, through gross mismanagement of the novel coronavirus, letting Americans die by the tens of thousands.

The Associated Press had projected Biden won 284 electoral votes to Trump's 214 — above the 270-vote threshold — including the swing states of Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, with additional leads in Georgia and Nevada.

Biden broke former President Barack Obama's record for most votes cast for a U.S. presidential candidate.

His running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, is a history-making vice president as well: the first woman, the first Black person and first person of Asian descent to hold the office.

After his win was projected by the AP and major TV networks, Biden issued a brief statement in which he said he was "honored and humbled" and he called for unity to move the country forward.