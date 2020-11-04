Vice President Joe Biden has to secure wins in Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin to claim victory over President Trump if he loses two other key battleground states to President Trump

How Joe Biden Can Win the Presidency Even if He Loses Pennsylvania and Georgia

There are many different paths to the White House when it comes to accumulating 270 electoral votes. For Vice President Joe Biden, that path doesn't necessarily have to include two battleground states.

All eyes are on Pennsylvania as the swing state continues to count its ballots. The state holds 20 electoral votes and has been discussed as a potential key to a Biden victory.

However, even if Biden does not win Pennsylvania or Georgia, another state considered a battleground state in this year’s election, he can still best President Donald Trump by winning Nevada, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Should Biden lose any of the three states, however, the results will then hinge on what comes out of Georgia and Pennsylvania.

On Wednesday morning, Biden was slightly ahead of Trump in Wisconsin and Michigan with around 95 percent of the votes counted, and also had an edge in Nevada with 67 percent of the votes in, according to the Associated Press.

Trump, meanwhile, was ahead of Biden in Pennsylvania with 64 percent of the votes in, and in Georgia, with 94 percent of the votes in. But in both states, most of the outstanding votes come in urban and suburban counties where Biden is expected to outperform Trump.

Biden, 77, said early Wednesday in Delaware that he was “feeling real good about Wisconsin and Michigan,” and expected to win in his home state of Pennsylvania, according to The New York Times.

“We believe we are on track to win this election,” he said.

With Trump, 74, winning in Florida, Ohio and Texas, he prevented Biden from being able to lock down a win on Election Day, but did not create a new path to victory for himself, the Times noted.

Trump baselessly claimed on social media that "they" are trying to "STEAL" the election. Twitter quickly flagged the president's tweet as "misleading," while news anchors were emphatic about the ongoing legal count of legally cast ballots.

Prominent Trump allies Chris Christie and Rick Santorum slammed Trump's claims as well. Christie told ABC News that Trump had "no basis" for his claim of fraud, and Santorum told CNN analysts, according to The Hill, that he was "very distressed" by Trump's words.

Ballot counting efforts in the states required for a Biden win have been slow, as officials were unable to begin counting mail-in votes ahead of time.

As NPR noted, votes that are counted later on in the process typically come from urban areas, and usually favor Democrats.