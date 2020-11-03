First-Time Voters Across the Country Share Why the 2020 Election Matters to Them

“In 2018, my son Chad Merrill was murdered by a 24-year-old racist man. He went into the bar yelling racial slurs, and my son was standing behind his friend Jerell and put his hands on Jerell’s back and told him to ignore the guy, he was drunk. He never said a word to the man. When my son went outside to go to his truck, the drunk had been escorted out but when my son went to go to his truck, he had not left the premises yet. When he had seen my son walk out the door, and his truck was in the process of leaving he stopped, backed up into the same parking spot, pulled forward to my son, said something to him; and when Chad stepped up to say something to him, he was shot right in the chest. My poor boy never had a chance. The man hit a car and sped off, went home, and went to sleep. Through all of this I’m raising my grandson who was 5 months old at the time, Layton. His mother, in January of 2020 overdosed. So now, poor Layton is left with no parents and I am raising him. Through all of this, in 2019 was invited to California for Crime Survivors Safety and Justice. I had never heard of them before; so automatically I looked them up, checked them out and me and my other son Richard agreed to go to California. It's hard to describe the feeling of when you walk into a room of 700 crime survivors…There are 60 million crime survivors around the world. We are trying to connect with each and every one of them. We are hoping to have 100,000 crime survivors to show up at the polls. We need to make it known."