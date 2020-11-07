Joe Biden was Barack Obama's vice president for both terms of his presidency

Barack Obama and More Past Presidents Congratulate Joe Biden on Historic Win: 'Could Not Be Prouder'

As news of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory spread on Saturday, many former presidents offered their congratulations.

An especially warm message came from Barack Obama, whom Biden served alongside as vice president from 2008-2016.

“I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden. I also couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff for Kamala’s groundbreaking election as our next Vice President,” the 44th president began his lengthy statement.

“In this election, under circumstances never experienced, Americans turned out in numbers never seen. And once every vote is counted, President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris will have won a historic and decisive victory,” Obama added. “We’re fortunate that Joe’s got what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way. Because when he walks into the White House in January, he’ll face a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has – a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system, a democracy at risk, and a climate in peril.”

The former president went on to “encourage every American to give him a chance and lend him your support.”

“The election results at every level show that the country remains deeply and bitterly divided. It will be up to not just Joe and Kamala, but each of us, to do our part – to reach out beyond our comfort zone, to listen to others, to lower the temperature and find some common ground from which to move forward, all of us remembering that we are one nation, under God,” he added. “Our democracy needs all of us more than ever. And Michelle and I look forward to supporting our next President and First Lady however we can.”

In addition to offering up her own “warmest congratulations,” Michelle Obama also warned of the “uphill” battle in the years to come.

“Let’s remember that tens of millions of people voted for the status quo, even when it meant supporting lies, hate, chaos, and division. We’ve got a lot of work to do to,” the former first lady wrote.

In his own message, Bill Clinton, who previously shared that he and his wife, former first lady Hillary Clinton voted for Biden, wrote that “America has spoken and democracy has won.”

“Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory!” the 42nd president wrote.

“It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America,” the former secretary of state, who ran against Trump in 2016, added in her own statement. “Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together.”

Former Democratic President Jimmy Carter also offered up his own statement, writing that his and his wife Rosalynn “are proud” of Biden and Harris and “look forward to seeing the positive change they bring to our nation.”

Biden also received support from across the political aisle.

“Congratulations to my dear friend and President-elect @JoeBiden Vice-President-elect @KamalaHarris,” wrote Cindy McCain, whose late husband, Sen. John McCain, was a longtime friend of the Biden family and ran for president against Obama.

"Its time to move beyond politics and toward building a stronger America. I know Joe will unify the country toward a better future,” she continued.

Meghan McCain added, “Congratulations Mr. President! ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ - one of the truly decent and moral men I’ve ever had the privilege of knowing. Please lead our nation bravely towards healing and bipartisanship.”