Image zoom A border checkpoint in Maine Scott Eisen/Getty

Destroyed. Haunted. Traumatized.

In searing language, a U.K. family detained in the U.S. is decrying their arrest and what they call mistreatment after, they claim, they accidentally crossed over the Canadian border earlier this month while on vacation in Vancouver with their young children.

“We will never forget, we will be traumatized for the rest of our lives by what the United States government has done to us. We have been treated like criminals here, stripped of our rights, and lied to,” mom Eileen Connors wrote in a sworn statement made available to reporters by her legal advocates, according to the Washington Post.

U.S. border officials did not respond to questions about the Connors family’s detainment or the allegations against them, while Immigration and Customs Enforcement stringently denied accounts of “inhumane conditions.”

This much, at least, is clear: David, 30, and Eileen Connors, 24, remained in custody as of Tuesday morning, according to ICE.

According to a local immigration law clinic and the family’s lawyer, who reportedly briefed the press on Monday and provided their statement, the family was vacationing in Canada on Oct. 3 when they inadvertently drove over the border into the U.S. in order to avoid an animal in the road.

(This account is based on the family’s statement and information from their lawyer as reported by the Post, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and Philadelphia Inquirer.)

“They had no idea they had crossed any boundary,” attorney Bridget Cambria told reporters on a conference call. “They had no idea they were even in the United States. They were just trying to get back to their hotel.”

“You crossed an international border,” Eileen Connors said in her statement that her family was told. Eileen said that while they were almost immediately taken into custody, the Connorses were not read their rights or given the opportunity to contact their embassy.

It was unclear where, exactly, the Connors family is meant to have crossed into the U.S. or what kind of animal may have spooked them. The charges against them, if any, were also unclear.

But arrests at the Canadian border, even if the crossings are incidental to something as benign as a routine jog, are not unheard of, the Post notes.

“We asked if we couldn’t simply turn around and the officer said no,” Eileen said. “We kept repeating we did not want to be here. We were detained anyway and treated in a way that no human deserves to be treated.”

“I’m aware of no rhyme or reason for how this family was treated — no history of things untoward,” Cambria, their attorney, told reporters. “We’re aware of no negative or derogatory information at all; this was couple that was on a family vacation with their young child.”

At the time of their arrest, Eileen and her husband, David, were with their 3-month-old, a boy, along with David’s brother Michael Connors and Michael’s 2-year-old twins.

That first night, Eileen said, the family was placed in a detention facility near the border in Washington: David was put with a male-only population while Eileen and their son were put in a “a very cold cell.”

The floor was “disgusting,” Eileen said. The blankets provided to them were “metal-like” and “thin.” The meal of noodles that David got, he said, was “not even apt for animals.”

“The officers left us in the cell the entire day, with no information, no call to our family back home, no idea when we would be free to leave,” Eileen said.

But that was only the beginning, according to the family: Though they told immigration officials they had a relative who was an American citizen who could sponsor them, as required, they were instead ultimately moved to the Seattle airport and flown to a detention facility in Pennsylvania that critics call a “baby jail.”

More than week after what the family described as their initial mistake, David and Eileen are still in custody at the Berks Family Residential Center in Reading, according to ICE.

Cambria said David’s cousin and the cousin’s toddlers were also taken to Berks.

“I don’t believe that it’s suitable for children that young because newborns probably shouldn’t be around a hundred other kids all of whom are coming from different parts of the world,” Cambria said.

She continued: “There were a lot silly decisions made along the way. In this instance, when you’re talking about a 3-month-old, those silly decisions can be really dangerous.”

At Berks, Eileen bathed her son in a “filthy dirty” child bathtub with “broken bits,” she said in her statement. At one point he had no clothes while they were being washed.

“The blankets and sheets in our room have a disgusting smell, like a dead dog,” she said. “I cannot use them to wrap up my baby for fear they haven’t been washed properly and my baby will become sick.” (The Connors’ infant baby, according to his parents, has not had all of his immunizations.)

“When I ask how am I supposed to keep my baby warm in this horrible cold, all they tell me is to put a hat on him. … They even took away one of his formula containers, which I had to beg for three days for them to return it to me,” she said.

Late last week, her son awoke “with his left eye swollen and teary,” she said. His skin was “rough and blotchy.”

Eileen also said that immigration officials interfered in their ability to contact or be contacted by embassy staff in the U.K., though once the embassy did become involve conditions improved somewhat.

Their account, as reported, echoes numerous other stories about the degrading and often disgusting conditions for people being detained in the immigration system.

Activists have pushed to close Berks, arguing it is the site of “human rights abuses” and “the immoral and unjust treatment of immigrant families.”

“This would never happen in the United Kingdom to U.S. citizens or anyone else,” Eileen said of her experience in custody in America, “because people there are treated with dignity.”

Cambria, their attorney, did not immediately return a call and email seeking further comment; neither did Aldea – The People’s Justice Center, which is assisting them.

ICE referred additional questions about the Connors family’s detainment to CBP, who did not immediately comment.