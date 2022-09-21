Former Advice Columnist E. Jean Carroll Says She Plans to Sue Trump Under New Sexual Assault Law

The longtime 'Elle' writer's ongoing defamation suit against the former president stems from her claim that he sexually assaulted her in a New York City dressing room in the mid-1990s

By
Published on September 21, 2022 12:59 PM
E. Jean Carroll Donald Trump
From left: E. Jean Carroll and Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images (2)

Former Elle advice columnist and TV host E. Jean Carroll says she plans to sue Donald Trump under a new New York law that allows victims of sexual assault to file claims years after the incident occurred.

In a court filing this week as part of her ongoing defamation lawsuit against Trump, 78-year-old Carroll's attorneys said she plans to sue the now 76-year-old former president under the New York Adult Survivors Act, which creates a one-year lookback window for survivors of sexual abuse to file claims otherwise barred by the statute of limitations.

CNN reports that Carroll's attorneys said their client plans to allege battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress in the suit, which they said will be filed in November when the new law takes effect.

What's more, CNN reports that the legal team plans to depose the former president — which they attempted to do earlier but ultimately determined to be unnecessary.

Carroll's ongoing suit against the former president stems from her claim that he sexually assaulted her in a New York City dressing room in the mid-1990s. Trump has adamantly denied Carroll's claims, along with dozens of similar claims of sexual misconduct from other women.

After Carroll went public with her account of assault in 2019, Trump said in an interview: "No. 1: She's not my type" and, further, that he had "never met this person in my life." (The two have been photographed together, though Trump said that was an incidental moment.)

Trump also tweeted at the time that Carroll was "totally lying" about the rape, claiming she made up the allegation in order to help sell her memoir.

Following those comments, Carroll sued Trump for defamation, arguing that his claims caused her "emotional pain and suffering" and damaged "her reputation, honor, and dignity" and thus her career.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Carroll's attorneys had earlier sought a DNA sample to compare with a dress Carroll says she wore during the alleged rape.

The case has dragged on in the courts, and both the Trump- and Biden-backed Justice Departments have sought to defend the former president, as the comments he made about Carroll took place during the scope of the presidency.

"This case does not concern whether Mr. Trump's response was appropriate," an earlier filing made by the Department of Justice — and filed after Trump was out of office — stated. "Nor does it turn on the truthfulness of Ms. Carroll's allegations."

Trump is currently embroiled in a number of lawsuits and investigations, both stemming from his time in office as well as in his personal and business dealings.

Related Articles
E. Jean Carroll Donald Trump
Noted Advice Columnist No Longer Seeks Trump Deposition in Case Over Rape Claim — but She Wants His DNA
Joe Biden, E. Jean Carroll and Donald Trump
E. Jean Carroll 'Angry' That Justice Department Is Still Asking to Defend Donald Trump in Defamation Case
Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump
N.Y. Attorney General Files Fraud Suit Against Donald, Don Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump: 'The Art of the Steal'
Andrew Cuomo, Letitia James
Andrew Cuomo Sued by Alleged Sexual Harassment Victim After Filling Ethics Complaint Against AG Letitia James
capitol coup
DOJ Reportedly Subpoenaed Dozens of Former Trump Aides in Recent Days, Suggesting New Phase of Jan. 6 Probe
George Foreman attends a news conference announcing the formation of Foreman Boys Promotions which will be run by his sons George Foreman Jr. and George Foreman IV at The Frank Erwin Center on March 19, 2013 in Austin, Texas.
George Foreman Accused of Raping 2 Underage Teens in New Lawsuits
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
The Cases Against Trump: What to Know About the Various Investigations Surrounding the 45th U.S. President
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: Horatio Sanz arrives at the premiere of Lucasfilm's first-ever, live-action series, "The Mandalorian," at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on November 13, 2019. "The Mandalorian" streams exclusively on Disney+. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
NBC Responds to Latest Sexual Assault Claims Against 'Saturday Night Live' 's Horatio Sanz
donald trump
Trump Threatens CNN with Lawsuit for Alleged Defamation in Reporting Former President's 2020 Election 'Lies'
Home Alone where are they now
'Home Alone' Actor Devin Ratray Under Investigation for Alleged Rape
'Lion' Press Junket - 12th Zurich Film Festival
Harvey Weinstein Granted Appeal More Than 2 Years After Sexual Assault and Rape Conviction
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on July 19, 2021 in New York City
Amid Numerous Legal Fights, Team Trump Is Struggling to Find Legal Counsel: Report
Snoop Dogg
Woman Who Previously Accused Snoop Dogg of Sexual Assault Refiles Lawsuit After Dropping It
Sacha Baron Cohen, Roy Moore
Sacha Baron Cohen Wins Defamation Appeal Brought by Former Ala. Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore
John Eastman
The FBI Has Seized the Phone of Trump Adviser John Eastman
paul haggis
Oscar-Winning 'Crash' Director Paul Haggis Arrested in Italy on Sexual Assault Charges: Reports