Jury Concludes That Donald Trump Sexually Abused E. Jean Carroll Following Emotional Civil Trial

Donald Trump has been deemed liable for sexually abusing and defaming former Elle advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, based on a jury's findings in her highly publicized civil trial that sought damages for both acts.

The case against the former president — which moved through a Manhattan federal court — stemmed from rape and defamation allegations made by Carroll, who sued the former president under New York's Adult Survivors Act, which creates a one-year lookback window for survivors of sexual abuse to file claims otherwise barred by the statute of limitations.

The unanimous verdict required fewer than three hours of deliberations to reach, and marks the first time Trump — who has been accused of sexual assault by numerous women — has been held legally responsible for sexual misconduct.

Prior to the reading of the verdict, the judge issued a decorum warning, according to journalists inside the courtroom: "No shouting. No jumping up and down. No race for the door." As the jury revealed its findings, Carroll held one of her attorney's hands.

To reach a decision, the nine jury members — six men and three women — were asked to unanimously answer 10 questions, some of which dealt with the degree of battery, if any, they would like to hold Trump liable for. Options included determining whether he raped Carroll, sexually abused her, forcibly touched her or did none of the above.

They ultimately concluded that she was not raped, but sexually abused: the second-highest offense that they could choose. Because it is a civil trial, their verdict does not determine guilt and will not lead to criminal charges. The jury did, however, have the power to order that Trump pay Carroll $2 million for sexual abuse and $3 million for defamation.

Trump has denied all of the allegations put forth by Carroll.

Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty

In Carroll's suit, the writer alleged: "Roughly 27 years ago, playful banter at the luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman on Fifth Avenue in New York City took a dark turn when Defendant Donald J. Trump seized Plaintiff E. Jean Carroll, forced her up against a dressing room wall, pinned her in place with his shoulder, and raped her."

The complaint claimed that the incident "severely injured Carroll, causing significant pain and suffering, lasting psychological harms, loss of dignity, and invasion of her privacy" and seeks "redress for her injuries and to demonstrate that even a man as powerful as Trump can be held accountable under the law."

Carroll went public with her allegations against Trump in 2019, after which Trump adamantly denied Carroll's claims of assault, saying in an interview: "No. 1: She's not my type" and, further, that he had "never met this person in my life." (The two have been photographed together, though Trump said that was an incidental moment.)

Trump also tweeted at the time that Carroll was "totally lying" about the rape, claiming she made up the allegation in order to help sell her memoir.

E. Jean Carroll. Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty

Those comments ultimately spurred legal action from Carroll, who first sued Trump for defamation in 2019, arguing that his claims caused her "emotional pain and suffering" and damaged "her reputation, honor, and dignity" — and thus her career. That first suit remains at a standstill over disputes about whether the Department of Justice can defend the former president.

This most recent trial, however, is part of Carroll's second lawsuit, filed in November 2022 and alleging both battery and defamation.

Carroll testified on day two of the civil trial in New York City, saying, "I'm here because Donald Trump raped me," according to multiple news outlets, "and when I wrote about it, he said it didn't happen."

"He lied and shattered my reputation, and I'm here to try and get my life back," she added.

During the trial, Carroll platformed other women who have accused Trump of sexual assault, bringing in former PEOPLE writer Natasha Stoynoff and ex-businesswoman Jessica Leeds as witnesses to detail their own claims of assaults at the hands of the former president.

The verdict comes on the heels of other legal issues for Trump, who in March became the first former president in U.S. history to answer to criminal charges when he appeared in a Manhattan courtroom to plead not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

The felony charges resulted from an investigation into alleged hush money payments made to two women, including adult film star Stormy Daniels, while he was a presidential candidate in 2016.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.