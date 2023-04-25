E. Jean Carroll's Rape and Defamation Case Against Donald Trump Goes to Trial in N.Y.C. Tuesday: What to Know

Donald Trump faces another court case this week, this one hinging on allegations from former Elle advice columnist and TV host E. Jean Carroll, who has accused the former president of rape and defamation.

Carroll, 79, filed suit against the now 76-year-old former president in New York, alleging battery and defamation under the state's Adult Survivors Act, which creates a one-year lookback window for survivors of sexual abuse to file claims otherwise barred by the statute of limitations.

The journalist's case is now going to trial, with jury selection beginning in Manhattan on Tuesday. Carroll arrived at the courthouse Tuesday morning to the sound of supporters chanting "We believe E. Jean Carroll."

The suit — filed on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in the U.S. Southern District of New York — alleges: "Roughly 27 years ago, playful banter at the luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman on Fifth Avenue in New York City took a dark turn when Defendant Donald J. Trump seized Plaintiff E. Jean Carroll, forced her up against a dressing room wall, pinned her in place with his shoulder, and raped her."

The suit further alleges that Carroll "remained silent for over two decades" for fear of being buried in "threats and lawsuits" and damage to her reputation and livelihood.

The suit claims that the incident "severely injured Carroll, causing significant pain and suffering, lasting psychological harms, loss of dignity, and invasion of her privacy" and seeks "redress for her injuries and to demonstrate that even a man as powerful as Trump can be held accountable under the law."

If Carroll wins the trial, it will be the first time Trump — who has been accused of sexual assault by dozens of women — is held legally responsible for sexual misconduct.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Carroll's attorney Roberta Kaplan says the writer "intends to hold Donald Trump accountable not only for defaming her, but also for sexually assaulting her, which he did years ago in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman."

An attorney for Trump, meanwhile, told the AP the case was "an abuse" of the new law.

"While I respect and admire individuals that come forward, this case is unfortunately an abuse of the purpose of this Act which creates a terrible precedent and runs the risk of delegitimizing the credibility of actual victims," Trump attorney Alina Habba told the outlet.

Trump has adamantly denied Carroll's claims of assault, saying in a 2019 interview: "No. 1: She's not my type" and, further, that he had "never met this person in my life." (The two have been photographed together, though Trump said that was an incidental moment.)

Trump also tweeted at the time that Carroll was "totally lying" about the rape, claiming she made up the allegation in order to help sell her memoir.

Following those comments, Carroll sued Trump for defamation, arguing that his claims caused her "emotional pain and suffering" and damaged "her reputation, honor, and dignity" and thus her career.

In October, U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan ruled that Trump must answer questions under oath as part of the lawsuit, with the deposition scheduled for Oct. 19, the Associated Press reported earlier.

In March, Trump became the first former president in U.S. history to answer to criminal charges Tuesday, appearing in a Manhattan courtroom to plead not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree following an investigation into an alleged hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels while he was a presidential candidate in 2016.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.