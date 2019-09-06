Drag Queen Marti Gould Cummings Announces N.Y.C. Council Bid: 'Politics Should Be for Everyone'

For those who think politics is a drag, Marti Gould Cummings is here to spice things up.

The New York City drag queen, 32, announced plans on Thursday to run in 2021 for Manhattan’s District 7 City Council seat.

“I love New York,” Cummings said in a campaign video posted to social media. “Politics should be for everyone. I think for so long politicians should run. Everybody should be afforded an opportunity to run for office.”

District 7 — which includes the upper Manhattan neighborhoods of Manhattan Valley, Morningside Heights, Manhattanville and Hamilton Heights — is currently represented by Mark Levine, who will complete his second and final term in 2021.

So far three other candidates have filed to run for the spot, according to the N.Y.C. Campaign Finance Board: Shaun Abreu, Daniel Cohen and Luis Tejada.

If elected, Cummings (real name Marti Gould Allen-Cummings) would be the first drag queen to ever serve on the City Council. (Across the country, another drag queen is running for Congress.)

I’m proud to announce that I am running for City Council!!! Join our movement by donating and signing up at https://t.co/nb1vGSwkwp pic.twitter.com/JsXEoNZ1dx — Marti Gould Cummings (@MartiGCummings) September 5, 2019

Image zoom Marti Gould Cummings Theo Wargo/Getty

Cummings, a Maryland native — who prefers the pronouns they and them — has been living in N.Y.C. since 17.

For over a decade, Cummings has built a name in the drag community scene, performing at clubs around the boroughs nightly and often appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Back in March, a video went viral of Cummings performing a lip-sync routine to “Baby Shark” for a 2-year-old at a drag brunch in New Jersey.

When a 2 year old comes to brunch you perform baby shark for them!!! pic.twitter.com/Ikx94mlTxO — Marti Gould Cummings (@MartiGCummings) March 16, 2019

Politics has long been a fixture of Cummings’ act.

“For over a decade I’ve had the great opportunity to be a drag artist in New York City,” Cummings said in their campaign video. “It has been my great honor to use my platform as a performer to not only make people laugh and entertain them, but to advocate for issues that matter.”

Cummings has experience in actual politics as well, serving as a member of the mayor’s Nightlife Advisory Board and of Manhattan Community Board 9. Cummings is the founding president, too, of the Hell’s Kitchen Democrats — a liberal activist group formed in response to the election of President Donald Trump.

“Activism and politics starts with you, the people on the local level. When I go into city hall as your City Council member, the voice I’m taking with me is your voice,” Cummings said. “This is somebody who is going to get things done for you. I’m going to listen to you and I’m going to work for you.”