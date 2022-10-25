Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz will face off in hotly anticipated debate Tuesday night — the first (and likely only) time the political rivals will appear on stage together ahead of next month's midterm elections.

The debate comes as polls show the lead Fetterman — currently the state's lieutenant governor — has over the former television personality shrinking. While Fetterman, 53, led by five points a month ago, he was ahead of Oz, 62, by just two points leading into Tuesday night's event.

The debate plans had been up in the air as Fetterman continues to recover from a stroke, which he suffered just days before Pennsylvania's Democratic primary in May.

The stroke has figured prominently into the campaign — both due to Fetterman's recovery and due to the Oz campaign's use of the medical episode as political fodder.

After the Democrat's stroke, he underwent a procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator. His doctor later revealed he has atrial fibrillation, which caused the stroke, and cardiomyopathy, which is why he got the implant.

Earlier this month, Fetterman returned to the campaign trail and told supporters he was "grateful" and "feeling great, better than I have in years" in an emotional speech.

Later, after Fetterman had a bit of fun with a viral video of Oz's peculiar shopping trip for crudités at a so-called "Wegner's" supermarket, the Oz campaign fired back by mocking the Democrat for his stroke.

"If John Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn't have had a major stroke and wouldn't be in the position of having to lie about it constantly," Rachel Tripp, Oz's senior communications adviser, told Insider in an interview.

Fetterman responded to the Oz campaign's swipe at his stroke in a post on Twitter, writing: "I had a stroke. I survived it. I'm truly so grateful to still be here today. I know politics can be nasty, but even then, I could *never* imagine ridiculing someone for their health challenges."

The back-and-forth continued as the two sides attempted to come to an agreement regarding debate plans, which the Fetterman campaign said would require closed captioning, to help with auditory processing issues brought on by the stroke.

In response, the Oz campaign said in a statement that it would "pay for any additional medical personnel he might need to have on standby" if Fetterman would agree to a debate.

Tuesday's debate will feature closed captioning for Fetterman, who said in a recent NBC News interview, "I sometimes will hear things in a way that's not perfectly clear. So I use captioning so I'm able to see what you're saying on the captioning."

The debate between Fetterman and Oz will be broadcast across Pennsylvania beginning at 8 p.m. ET.