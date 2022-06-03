Dr. Jill Biden Celebrates Her 71st Birthday in Delaware with Family

The first lady, who turned 71 on Friday, plans "to get in a bike ride or two and enjoy being with her family," a spokesperson tells PEOPLE

Amid a busy time for the Biden administration, first lady Dr. Jill Biden is spending her 71st birthday with family.

According to a spokesperson for the first lady, who turned 71 on Friday: "She's spending her birthday weekend in Rehoboth with the President and one of her sisters."

"She's hoping to get in a bike ride or two and enjoy being with her family," the spokesperson adds.

Tributes to Dr. Biden began pouring in Friday morning, with former First Lady Michelle Obama taking to Twitter to share a sweet message and a photo of the two together.

"Happy birthday, Jill! You have been such a wonderful friend to me over the years—and now as @FLOTUS, you're inspiring so many around the world," Obama wrote. "Thank you for leading with such grace and dignity. You deserve to be celebrated today!"

Others who celebrated the first lady on her birthday include Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg, who wrote on Twitter: "Happy Birthday, @FLOTUS. Our country is made better every day by your commitment to our nation's veterans and military families, and our young people."

It's been a busy week for the first couple. Earlier this week, they visited the gravesite of Beau Biden on the anniversary of his May 30, 2015, death and met with families in Uvalde, Texas, in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that killed 21 people, including 19 students and two adults.

They'll spend the weekend in Delaware, where the couple has a home in Rehoboth Beach and makes frequent visits.

Dr. Biden — who works as a professor of English at Northern Virginia Community College in addition to maintaining her duties as first lady — recently spoke to Harper's Bazaar for a cover story about her role.

"I am a woman who loves to work," she told Bazaar, adding that maintaining independence — even as first lady — was a top priority.