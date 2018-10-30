Jill Biden Reveals How She and Husband Joe 'Rebuilt Our Family' After Tragedy in New Memoir 

Former second lady Dr. Jill Biden has announced a new memoir that will delve into her personal journey and how she and her husband, former vice president Joe Biden, “rebuilt” their family.

“I am thrilled to tell a story that is such an enormous part of my heart—the story of how we built and rebuilt our family,” said Biden, 67, in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. Her book, Where the Light Enters, will be published by Flatiron Books on May 7, 2019.

“This is also the story of my personal journey, as a mother and wife, to support my family while pursuing my career as a teacher,” she added. “Life has held many surprises, and I hope what I’ve learned along the way will resonate with readers.”

Where the Light Enters promises a “vulnerable look” into Dr. Biden’s life and her relationship with Joe Biden, 75. She’ll reveal what it takes to balance life as an English professor at Northern Virginia Community College and as the wife of a political figure. Together, they’ve built their family “by finding small moments of joy and growing traditions, and through tragedy and time in the spotlight, all with the support of an extended family circle,” according to the press release.

The Bidens have had their share of tragedy. In May 2015, Joe Biden’s son Beau died of brain cancer at 46. Eventually, the former vice president attributed Beau’s death as one of the reasons he did not run for president in 2016, saying he wasn’t sure if he had the emotional strength to take on such a task.

Beau and his brother Hunter, 48, are children from Mr. Biden’s first marriage. In 1972, the boys were seriously injured in a car accident that killed their mother, Neilia Biden, and 13-month-old sister, Naomi. While Mr. Biden has never forgotten his first wife and daughter, he did find love again.

The politician met Jill Biden (née Jacobs) when she was still in college. Despite their connection, Mr. Biden had to propose five times before Dr. Biden accepted, according to a November 2016 interview with Vogue.

“I said, ‘Not yet. Not yet. Not yet.’ Because by that time, of course, I had fallen in love with the boys, and I really felt that this marriage had to work. Because they had lost their mom, and I couldn’t have them lose another mother,” Dr. Biden said. “So I had to be 100 percent sure.”

They married in June 1977. And when the newly married couple went on their honeymoon, the two boys were in tow “because according to Joe and Jill, they were all marrying each other,” according to Vogue. The Bidens welcomed daughter Ashley in 1981.

Dr. Biden’s book will explore her family’s evolution, as well as her own growth as she pursued her love of academia and discovered her strength as an individual.

“Where the Light Enters is Dr. Jill Biden’s deeply personal story,” said Bob Miller, president and publisher of Flatiron Books, per the release. “Dr. Biden’s perseverance in the face of tragedy, humility while living in the public eye, and unwavering love for her family above all else comes together beautifully in this book we will be so proud to publish.”

Where the Light Enters goes on sale on May 7, 2019.