Dr. Dre Threatens to Sue Marjorie Taylor Greene After Controversial Republican Uses His Song in a Video

"We think an actual lawmaker should be making laws not breaking laws," Dr. Dre and his lawyer wrote in a letter delivered to Rep. Greene

By
Published on January 10, 2023 01:59 PM
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks at an America First Rally also attended by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on May 27, 2021 in Dalton, Georgia. The two Republicans, among the most outspoken supporters of former President Donald Trump, are co-hosting a cross-country series of rallies. , Record producer Dr. Dre attends the Universal Pictures and Legendary Pictures' premiere of "Straight Outta Compton" at Microsoft Theater on August 10, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Megan Varner/Getty; Kevin Winter/Getty

Dr. Dre is threatening Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene with legal action after the controversial Georgia Republican used his music in a social media promo without his permission.

In a letter sent to Greene on Monday, Dre's attorney, Howard King, writes that the lawmaker is "wrongfully exploiting" the song "Still D.R.E." via "various social media outlets to promote your divisive and hateful political agenda."

Noting that Dre is the exclusive owner the copyright to the song, King says the artist "has not, and will never" grant Greene permission to use "any of his music."

"One might expect that, as a member of Congress, you would have a passing familiarity with the laws of our country," King writes in the letter, which was published by TMZ. "It's possible, though, that laws governing intellectual property are a little too arcane and insufficiently populist for you to really have spent much time on."

He continued: "We're writing because we think an actual lawmaker should be making laws not breaking laws, especially those embodied in the constitution by the founding fathers."

The letter goes on to demand that Greene cease and desist from using Dre's music, and to alert King in writing that she has done so before Wednesday at 5 p.m. EST.

Republican Representative from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene holds a press conference to say she visited the Holocaust Museum and wanted to express remorse for comparing mask-wearing to the Holocaust outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 14 June 2021
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty

The letter comes one day after the Republican congresswoman posted a video to her social media channels in which she touts her seeming behind-the-scenes role in helping to elect House Speaker Kevin McCarthy — all pegged to the rapper's iconic 1999 hit.

In the short video, Greene can be seen slo-mo walking the halls of Congress in cowboy boots with her aides, and then taking a call from "DT," presumably former President Donald Trump.

"It's time to begin and they can't stop what's coming," Greene captioned the video which, as of Tuesday morning, no longer appears on her social channels. Instead, a gray screen with the words: "This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner," is shown.

Speaking to TMZ, Greene said she appreciated "the creative chord progression" of the song, but that she "would never play [Dre's] words of violence against women and police officers, and ... glorification of the thug life and drugs."

