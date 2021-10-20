Doug Emhoff Shares Selfie in Honor of Kamala Harris' Birthday: 'So Much Joy'

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff took to Twitter Wednesday to share a selfie of he and his wife, Kamala Harris in honor of the vice president's birthday.

"No matter what's going on, you are always filled with so much joy, love, and smiles. Happy Birthday, @VP. Love you," Emhoff wrote of Harris, who turned 57 Wednesday.

Emhoff, a former entertainment lawyer who left his firm once his wife was elected, has been Harris' biggest supporter since their 2014 marriage.

The two met on a blind date in 2013, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and Emhoff followed up with a voicemail the next morning, which moved Harris.

"I left this ridiculous voicemail, which she has saved and plays back to me on our anniversary every year," Emhoff told PEOPLE in an earlier joint Zoom interview with Harris. "I thought I'd never hear from her again, but ..."

"But it was just, it was adorable," said Harris. "And it was just, I mean, the thing about Doug is that he is exactly who he is. He's just fully authentic and clear about the things he cares about. And it's family, it's his work …"

"You," Emhoff said to his wife with a smile.

In her first remarks as Biden's running mate last August, Harris said: "I can't wait for America to get to know Doug. My family means everything to me."

Since Harris took office in January, Emhoff has taken to his historic role as Second Gentleman with pride, making unannounced visits to local bookstores and seeking advice from other political spouses.

"I am honored to be the first male spouse of an American president or vice president," he wrote on Twitter in January. "But I'll always remember generations of women have served in this role before me—often without much accolade or acknowledgment. It's their legacy of progress I will build on as Second Gentleman."

Prior to his move the Washington, D.C., Emhoff was a practicing attorney in Los Angeles. But he left his firm ahead of the inauguration and, in December, he announced he was joining Georgetown University Law Center to teach a course for the spring semester titled "Entertainment Law Disputes."