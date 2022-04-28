Doug Emhoff Shares Kamala Harris' Work From Home Setup Amid COVID Diagnosis: 'Feeling Good'

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff took to Twitter on Wednesday to share wife and Vice President Kamala Harris's work-from-home setup following her recent COVID diagnosis.

In the photo, 57-year-old Harris can be seen in bright spirits, wearing a white button-down while she looks at files from behind a desk at her residence at the Naval Observatory.

"Thanks to everyone who sent well wishes for @VP," Emhoff, 57, wrote in the caption. "She is feeling good and is working from home."

Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, but has not been showing symptoms and was not recently a close contact of either President Joe Biden or First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, her office said in announcing the news.

A Harris spokeswoman announced Harris' diagnosis in a statement to reporters, saying she had "tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests" earlier Tuesday.

"She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from" the Naval Observatory, the spokeswoman said.

"She will follow [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines and the advice of her physicians," the spokeswoman said, adding that she planned to return to the White House once she was testing negative. (Emhoff's plans were not immediately clear in the wake of Harris' diagnosis; a spokeswoman for him did not respond to an email.)

Like the president and numerous other prominent government officials, Harris is both vaccinated against COVID and has received a booster shot, greatly reducing her risk of serious illness, hospitalization or death.

Emhoff, meanwhile, tested positive for the virus last month, sharing his diagnosis on Twitter.

"My symptoms are mild and I'm grateful to be both vaccinated and boosted," he wrote. "If you have yet to get vaccinated and boosted, please don't wait."

Emhoff's COVID diagnosis was the first known case among both the first and second families since Biden and Harris took office in January 2021, CNN reports.