The second gentleman called the holiday "a time for reflection" in a message to followers on Twitter

Doug Emhoff Shares 'One of My Favorite Memories' Ahead of Second Family's First Thanksgiving in D.C.

Doug Emhoff is taking some time to reflect on the last year one week before the second family's first Thanksgiving in Washington, D.C.

On Thursday, the 56-year-old second gentleman — the first-ever Jewish spouse of either a president or vice president — shared a trio of photos on Twitter showing him and Vice President Kamala Harris taking part in the Jewish tradition of hanging the mezuzah.

In the caption, he wrote a message about the upcoming holiday.

"For us, and for everyone, Thanksgiving is a time for reflection on the past year," Emhoff wrote. "One of my favorite memories was when our family visited and together we hung a mezuzah on the front door of the Vice President's Residence."

Harris made her own history when she was sworn in as vice president in January. She is the first woman and first Black or Asian person in the role.

In an interview on Today in June, Emhoff, an attorney who left his California practice to move to D.C., said being married to the vice president of the United States was still "a little surreal."

The moment it all sank in, he said, was at the COVID-19 memorial on Jan. 19. "That's when it really hit me: Oh my goodness, this is really happening," Emhoff said on Today.

Later in the interview, Emhoff said that he stops to think about how he got to this point "every minute of every day."

"And sometimes she and I will look at each other and just — I'll say, 'You're the vice president of the United States,' and she'll say, 'You're the second gentleman of the United States,' " he said.

Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor | Credit: Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images

Emhof has made a point of using his role to connect with the Jewish community. In April, he celebrated Passover at the Virtual National Rainbow Seder with LGBTQ people.

The narrative of the holiday, he said at the time, was still relevant in modern society.