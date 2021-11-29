Doug Emhoff Lights National Menorah on First Night of Hanukkah: 'Jewish History is American History'

"It is such an honor to be here tonight as the first Second Gentleman of the United States and as our nation's first Jewish Second Gentleman of the United States," Emhoff said on the first night of the Festival of Lights

Standing on the Ellipse with the White House in the background, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff lit the first candle at the National Menorah lighting ceremony on Sunday to celebrate the start of Hanukkah.

Emhoff, who is married to Vice President Kamala Harris, is the first Jewish spouse of a president or vice president.

"It is such an honor to be here tonight as the first Second Gentleman of the United States and as our nation's first Jewish Second Gentleman of the United States," Emhoff, 57, said in a speech while standing on the Ellipse in front of the White House. "It's also an honor to be here on behalf of the Biden-Harris administration, to be here as this beautiful menorah is lit in front of the People's House right behind us here on the people's front lawn in this land of the free."

The annual ceremony marks the start of the Festival of Lights, which lasts eight days.

"On this first night of Hanukkah, Jews all around the world are going to light their menorahs in the windows of their homes — just like the vice president and I are going to do later tonight at our home here in DC," Emhoff said. "As we light this menorah on this lawn of the free, let us rededicate ourselves to doing everything we can to shine a light on hate, so we can put an end to hate."

The celebration of Hanukkah dates back more than 2,000 years but the lighting ceremony in Washington began in 1979 during President Jimmy Carter's administration. The 2021 National Menorah is made of recycled aluminum, The Jerusalem Post reports.

"Let us remember always that Jewish history is American history; our values, American values," added Emhoff, who shared earlier this month that the Jewish tradition of hanging the mezuzah with family is one of his memories. Emhoff also celebrated Passover at the Virtual National Rainbow Seder with LGBTQ people in April.

On Sunday, he also spoke about members of his family who arrived in the U.S. from Europe "in search of safety and security" and the need to address intolerance and hate against Jewish communities.

doug emhoff Credit: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

"We know the freedom that my family members and that American Jews everywhere have yearned for and championed, the freedom that our nation promises to all of those that live and worship here, that freedom has at times been undermined by hate," Emhoff said. "As my wife, the vice president, Kamala Harris, would say, we must speak the truth about that. We must speak truth about this epidemic of hate. American Jews and Jews worldwide have experienced and continue to experience hostility, discrimination and violence."

Later on Sunday, as promised, Emhoff and Harris lit a menorah at their home at the Number One Observatory Circle in Washington. Emhoff posted a photo of the moment on Twitter.